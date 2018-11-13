Rams-Chiefs total highest in NFL history

The total was 63½ on Monday at every Las Vegas sports book besides Caesars Entertainment and CG Technology, which each had it at 63.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill as offensive lineman Andrew Wylie (77) blocks Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Corey Peters (98) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The upcoming Rams-Chiefs “Monday Night Football” matchup in Mexico City features what is believed to be the highest total in NFL history.

The Westgate sports book opened the over-under at 64 on Sunday before lowering it to 63½ after taking some money on the under. The total was 63½ on Monday at every Las Vegas sports book besides Caesars Entertainment and CG Technology, which each had it at 63.

“Both teams can score and they’re playing at that altitude in Mexico City. The defenses will be gassed in the second half and they’ll kick longer field goals,” Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito said. “I suspect bettors will bet this total over. We may be in position by kickoff where we just want this game to stay under.

“I think we’ll see a lot of total money and we’ll see a record handle for a regular season game next Monday night.”

The total is the highest in at least the last 34 years as Covers’ database dates to 1984 and ESPN’s numbers go back to 1986.

The previous highest total was 62 for a Rams-49ers game on Oct. 29, 2000, that totaled 58 points.

A Raiders-Chiefs game in 2004 had a total of 60 and went over with 61 points, and the Packers-Falcons 2016 NFC title game opened at 61 and totaled 65.

According to the Action Network, in 11 games since 2003 with a closing total of 57½ or higher, the over is 11-0.

The total on this season’s Patriots-Chiefs game closed at 59½ and soared over in New England’s 43-40 victory.

Caesars Entertainment risk manager Jeff Davis said Monday that they hadn’t taken a single wager on over 63.

“There’s been no interest in the over,” he said. “I could only bet under myself — not that I’m going to. I don’t have any interest in betting over 63½ in an NFL game.”

Rams small favorite

The Rams (9-1), averaging 33.5 points per game, are consensus 2½-point favorites over Kansas City (9-1), which averages 35.3 ppg, after the line opened at 1.

“We put it up at 3 several weeks ago and one big advantage the Rams had at that point was on the defensive side of the ball,” Esposito said “But since then the Rams have been exposed a little on defense.”

Los Angeles escaped with a 36-31 win over the Seahawks on Sunday following a 45-35 loss to the Saints and a 29-27 win over the Packers.

Butler did it

The 76ers’ odds to win the 2019 NBA title were adjusted from 30-1 to 12-1 following Philadelphia’s acquisition of Jimmy Butler in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Butler gives the 76ers a Big Three with fellow All-Star forward Joel Embiid and last season’s rookie of the year Ben Simmons.

Westgate sports book manager Jeff Sherman initially adjusted Philadelphia’s odds to 16-1 on Saturday and took a $1,000 wager on the Sixers at that price. On Sunday, he moved them to 12-1 while adjusting the Celtics and Raptors from 13-2 to 7-1 odds to win it all.

“I don’t think there’s that big of a gap between those three teams,” Sherman said. “One thing with Philadelphia is it’s not done. I expect it to get an outside shooter like Kyle Korver down the road to stretch the floor a little bit.

“If they have that, they’ll be right there with any of those other teams.”

The Warriors are minus 250 favorites to win their third straight NBA title.

Blazing a trail

The Trail Blazers have the NBA’s best spread record at 10-3 and the Bucks have the best over-under mark at 10-3.

Stone extends contest lead

Paul Stone leads the Golden Nugget’s Ultimate Football Challenge with a stellar 48-18-4 ATS record (72.7 percent) after going 3-3-1 ATS in Week 10 of the $1,000-entry handicapping contest. Stone (@Paulstonesports) extended his lead to two points over Monsterloc, in second place at 48-22 following a 3-4 week.

Contestants make seven weekly selections ATS from a full slate of college and pro games.

Three-way tie in William Hill contest

Oregon Tilt and two unnamed entries each finished 48-22 ATS (68.6 percent) to tie for first place in the $500-entry William Hill College Pick’em contest. The three entries, who made seven weekly college selections ATS for 10 weeks, won $32,750 apiece.

Each entry finished one win shy of earning a $25,000 bonus for picking 70 percent winners (49-21).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.