Rams open as 1-point Super Bowl LIII favorites over Patriots

The Patriots were 14-point underdogs to the St. Louis Rams when they upset the “Greatest Show on Turf” in a 20-17 win in Super Bowl XXXVI for their first NFL championship.
Five Super Bowl titles and 17 years later, New England opened as a 1-point underdog to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. The total is 58.
The Patriots rallied for a thrilling 37-31 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Rex Burkhead’s 2-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of overtime.
Burkhead scored a go-ahead touchdown for New England on a 4-yard run with 39 seconds left in regulation before Harrison Butker sent the game to overtime on a 39-yard field goal with 11 seconds left.
The Rams rallied for a 26-23 overtime win over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC championship on Sunday when Greg Zuerlein kicked a 57-yard field goal in overtime.
The Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
