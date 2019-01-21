Rams open as 1-point Super Bowl LIII favorites over Patriots

The Los Angeles Rams are a 1-point favorite over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. The total was set at 58 following the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks for a receiver during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein kicks the game-winning field goal in overtime of the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks prepares to make a catch ahead of New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Patriots were 14-point underdogs to the St. Louis Rams when they upset the “Greatest Show on Turf” in a 20-17 win in Super Bowl XXXVI for their first NFL championship.

Five Super Bowl titles and 17 years later, New England opened as a 1-point underdog to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. The total is 58.

The Patriots rallied for a thrilling 37-31 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Rex Burkhead’s 2-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of overtime.

Burkhead scored a go-ahead touchdown for New England on a 4-yard run with 39 seconds left in regulation before Harrison Butker sent the game to overtime on a 39-yard field goal with 11 seconds left.

The Rams rallied for a 26-23 overtime win over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC championship on Sunday when Greg Zuerlein kicked a 57-yard field goal in overtime.

The Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

