Rams open as small favorites over Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2022 - 6:46 pm
 
Los Angeles Rams' Kendall Blanton, left, is stopped by San Francisco 49ers' Azeez Al-Shaair, bo ...
Los Angeles Rams' Kendall Blanton, left, is stopped by San Francisco 49ers' Azeez Al-Shaair, bottom, during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Los Angeles Rams opened as 3½-point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals at Caesars Sportsbook in Super Bowl LVI.

The total is 50 for the NFL championship game scheduled for Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Los Angeles is -170 on the money line and Cincinnati is +150.

The Bengals erased a 21-3 deficit en route to a 27-24 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs as 7-point underdogs in Sunday’s AFC title game.

The Rams erased a 17-7 fourth-quarter deficit en route to a 20-17 win over the 49ers as 3½-point favorites.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

THE LATEST