‘Really one-sided wagers’ on season opener between Eagles, Cowboys

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are favored over the Dallas Cowboys in Thursday’s NFL season opener.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, August 7, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley warms up before an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley warm up before an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Eagles crushed the Cowboys by a combined score of 75-13 last year in sweeping the season series between the NFC East rivals.

Bettors are banking on defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia to dominate Dallas again in the NFL season opener on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Eagles are consensus 8-point home favorites over the Cowboys, and 74 percent of the bets at STN Sports and 79 percent of the money at BetMGM is on Philadelphia.

“Really one-sided wagers on the Eagles. The number has gone from 7 to 8½,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “We’re going to be big Cowboys fans.”

The line opened at 7 in May before dipping to 6½. It shot up to 7½ when Dallas traded star edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Packers on Aug. 28 and was as high as 9 at Circa on Tuesday before settling at 8.

“Right now, we need the Cowboys outright, as getting most support on Eagles in teasers and money line parlays heading into the weekend,” Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said.

Philadelphia is -430 on the money line at the Westgate, and Dallas is +360.

The total is 48 after opening at 46½ at BetMGM, where 61 percent of the bets and 70 percent of the money is on the over.

The Eagles beat the Cowboys last season by scores of 34-6 and 41-7.

Pro sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw bet on Philadelphia at -6½ before the Parsons trade.

“The Eagles are still the class of the league,” he said. “Dallas has a new coach (in Brian Schottenheimer), and they don’t have Parsons, which is certainly going to hurt them.”

Super Bowl champions have won 10 of the past 12 season openers while going 6-5-1 ATS. The Eagles have won 14 of their past 17 openers while going 11-6 ATS.

Philadelphia running back Saquon Barkley’s total rushing yards is the most bet player prop at BetMGM, where 63 percent of the money is on the over, which has shot up Thursday from 91½ to 95½ (-120).

Barkley also is the most bet player to score a touchdown (-185), followed by Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (-150), Eagles receiver A.J. Brown (+165), Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb (+140) and Philadelphia’s defense/special teams (5-1).

Barkley also is the most bet player to be the first touchdown scorer (+375).

The Westgate and Boomer’s sportsbook are offering -105 juice on the game.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.