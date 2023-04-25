77°F
Betting

Reddit post helps to wildly shift odds on No. 1 pick of NFL draft

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2023 - 8:33 am
 
Updated April 25, 2023 - 11:57 am
FILE - Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCA ...
FILE - Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis are projected to go anywhere from the top 5 to top 15 picks in this draft. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

It’s been a wild Tuesday morning for one NFL draft betting market.

In the span of a few hours, the odds on Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to be selected with the No. 1 pick fell dramatically at numerous sportsbooks.

The shift caused BetMGM to briefly take Levis off the betting board for the No. 1 pick, while DraftKings also took down the odds on who will be selected with the top five picks before reposting them.

All the commotion seems to stem from a Reddit post by a user named SaleAgreeable2834 who claimed that Levis was telling friends and family he will be selected by the Carolina Panthers during the draft. Levis also followed Carolina QB coach Josh McCown on Instagram.

The Panthers hold the top pick in the first round, which opens Thursday.

Levis went from 40-1 odds to be the first pick to 4-1 in the span of an hour on Tuesday, according to DraftKings, which isn’t available in Nevada. After taking the prop off the board, Levis was reposted as the +650 second choice.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young remains the favorite to go No. 1 at -1600 odds. Caesars Sportsbook has the same odds listed for Young.

Caesars Sportsbook listed Levis at 16-1 to go first overall, while Boyd Gaming had Levis down to 7-1 on Tuesday.

At PointsBetUSA, Levis was 50-1 on Monday night to be the first pick and plunged to as low as 4-1 on Tuesday morning.

Circa Sportsbook has a prop for the No. 2 pick, and Levis is the +120 favorite. He is a -525 favorite for his draft position to go under 4½.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

