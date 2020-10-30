80°F
Betting

Review-Journal College Football Challenge picks: Week 8

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2020 - 3:13 pm
 

Ian Cameron

@bobano

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 21-12-2

Wake Forest-Syracuse O59½

Kansas State +4½

Ohio State-Penn State O64½

Rice +1½

Northwestern +2½

Bernie Fratto

Fox Sports Radio

Last week: 3-2

Season: 16-17-2

Syracuse +13

Clemson -24

Louisville +3½

Cincinnati -6½

Mississippi State +31

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 25-9-1

UNLV +14

Southern Miss -1½

Temple +3½

Texas State +17

Missouri +12½

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 17-18

UTSA +4

Notre Dame-Georgia Tech O58½

Charlotte +10

Penn State +11½

Arkansas +13½

Eric Parkila

@ParkilaSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 18-15-2

Michigan -23½

West Virginia -4½

Ohio State -11½

UNLV +14

Texas +3½

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 3-2

Season: 21-14

Indiana-Rutgers U53½

Penn State +11½

Memphis-Cincinnati O57

Texas +3½

Mississippi State +31

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 20-13-2

Michigan State +23½

West Virginia -4½

Boston College +24

Georgia State +3½

Oklahoma State -3½

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Last week: 3-2

Season: 20-14-1

Georgia State +3½

Penn State +11½

Texas +3½

Auburn +2

Missouri +12½

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 23-11-1

Charlotte +10

Cincinnati -6½

Texas-Oklahoma State U58½

Missouri-Florida O61½

Georgia-Kentucky U42½

Rich Velez

@RichVelez

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 16-18-1

Charlotte +10

Cincinnati -6½

San Diego State-Utah State U43½

Northwestern +2½

Central Florida-Houston O82½

