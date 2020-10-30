Review-Journal College Football Challenge picks: Week 8
Dana Lane leads the contest with a 25-9-1 ATS record, and Paul Stone is second at 23-11-1. Ian Cameron is 21-12-2, and Lee Sterling is 20-13-2.
Ian Cameron
@bobano
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 21-12-2
Wake Forest-Syracuse O59½
Kansas State +4½
Ohio State-Penn State O64½
Rice +1½
Northwestern +2½
Bernie Fratto
Fox Sports Radio
Last week: 3-2
Season: 16-17-2
Syracuse +13
Clemson -24
Louisville +3½
Cincinnati -6½
Mississippi State +31
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 25-9-1
UNLV +14
Southern Miss -1½
Temple +3½
Texas State +17
Missouri +12½
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 17-18
UTSA +4
Notre Dame-Georgia Tech O58½
Charlotte +10
Penn State +11½
Arkansas +13½
Eric Parkila
@ParkilaSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 18-15-2
Michigan -23½
West Virginia -4½
Ohio State -11½
UNLV +14
Texas +3½
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 3-2
Season: 21-14
Indiana-Rutgers U53½
Penn State +11½
Memphis-Cincinnati O57
Texas +3½
Mississippi State +31
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 20-13-2
Michigan State +23½
West Virginia -4½
Boston College +24
Georgia State +3½
Oklahoma State -3½
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Last week: 3-2
Season: 20-14-1
Georgia State +3½
Penn State +11½
Texas +3½
Auburn +2
Missouri +12½
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 23-11-1
Charlotte +10
Cincinnati -6½
Texas-Oklahoma State U58½
Missouri-Florida O61½
Georgia-Kentucky U42½
Rich Velez
@RichVelez
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 16-18-1
Charlotte +10
Cincinnati -6½
San Diego State-Utah State U43½
Northwestern +2½
Central Florida-Houston O82½