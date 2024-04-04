57°F
Review-Journal March Madness Challenge final standings

UConn center Donovan Clingan (32) celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer against Illinois during ...
UConn center Donovan Clingan (32) celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer against Illinois during the second half of the Elite 8 college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

Pro handicappers Paul Stone and Bruce Marshall tied for first place in the Review-Journal March Madness Challenge with 12-5 ATS records. They hit both of their best bets to finish with 14 points each.

The tiebreaker is the national champion pick. Stone has Connecticut, which is favored to win the title. Marshall has Tennessee, which was eliminated by Purdue in the Elite Eight.

Here are the final standings:

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 4-1

Overall record: 12-5

Points: 14

Champion: Connecticut

Bruce Marshall

VegasInsider.com

Last week: 4-1

Overall record: 12-5

Points: 14

Champion: Tennessee

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 4-1

Overall record: 10-7

Points: 11

Champion: Purdue

Todd Dewey

Review-Journal

Last week: 5-0

Overall record: 10-7

Points: 11

Champion: Kentucky

Wes Reynolds

VSiN host, @WesReynolds1

Last week: 4-1

Overall record: 8-9

Points: 9

Champion: Purdue

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Last week: 3-2

Overall record: 8-9

Points: 8

Champion: Creighton

