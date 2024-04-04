Review-Journal March Madness Challenge final standings
Pro handicappers Paul Stone and Bruce Marshall tied for first place in the Review-Journal’s NCAA Tournament contest. Here are their championship picks.
Pro handicappers Paul Stone and Bruce Marshall tied for first place in the Review-Journal March Madness Challenge with 12-5 ATS records. They hit both of their best bets to finish with 14 points each.
The tiebreaker is the national champion pick. Stone has Connecticut, which is favored to win the title. Marshall has Tennessee, which was eliminated by Purdue in the Elite Eight.
Here are the final standings:
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 4-1
Overall record: 12-5
Points: 14
Champion: Connecticut
— — —
Bruce Marshall
VegasInsider.com
Last week: 4-1
Overall record: 12-5
Points: 14
Champion: Tennessee
— — —
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 4-1
Overall record: 10-7
Points: 11
Champion: Purdue
— — —
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Last week: 5-0
Overall record: 10-7
Points: 11
Champion: Kentucky
— — —
Wes Reynolds
VSiN host, @WesReynolds1
Last week: 4-1
Overall record: 8-9
Points: 9
Champion: Purdue
— — —
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Last week: 3-2
Overall record: 8-9
Points: 8
Champion: Creighton