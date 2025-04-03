Review-Journal March Madness Challenge final standings
South Point studio host Alex White went 5-0 against the spread in the Sweet 16 and 12-5 ATS overall, hitting both of her best bets, to win the Review-Journal March Madness Challenge with 14 points.
Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz (10-7, best bet) and CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall (9-8, two best bets) tied for second with 11 points apiece, followed by Texas-based handicapper Paul Stone (10-7). Each winning pick was worth one point, with best bets worth two points apiece.
Here are the final standings:
Alex White
@alexwhitee
Last week: 5-0
Overall record: 12-5
Points: 14
Champion: Houston
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 4-1
Overall record: 10-7
Points: 11
Champion: Florida
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Last week: 2-3
Overall record: 9-8
Points: 11
Champion: Florida
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-2
Overall record: 10-7
Points: 10
Champion: Florida
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-2-1
Overall record: 7-9-1
Points: 7½
Champion: Texas Tech
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 3-2
Overall record: 7-10
Points: 7
Champion: Duke
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Last week: 3-2
Overall record: 7-10
Points: 7
Champion: Florida