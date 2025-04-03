Review-Journal March Madness Challenge final standings

South Point studio host Alex White went 5-0 ATS in the Sweet 16 and 12-5 ATS overall, hitting both of her best bets, to win the Review-Journal March Madness Challenge contest.

March Madness best bets: Sides, totals that stand out in Sweet 16

Houston's Ja'Vier Francis (5) dunks as Houston's Jacob McFarland (12) defends during the first half in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz (10-7, best bet) and CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall (9-8, two best bets) tied for second with 11 points apiece, followed by Texas-based handicapper Paul Stone (10-7). Each winning pick was worth one point, with best bets worth two points apiece.

Here are the final standings:

Alex White

@alexwhitee

Last week: 5-0

Overall record: 12-5

Points: 14

Champion: Houston

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 4-1

Overall record: 10-7

Points: 11

Champion: Florida

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Last week: 2-3

Overall record: 9-8

Points: 11

Champion: Florida

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-2

Overall record: 10-7

Points: 10

Champion: Florida

Todd Dewey

Review-Journal

Last week: 2-2-1

Overall record: 7-9-1

Points: 7½

Champion: Texas Tech

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 3-2

Overall record: 7-10

Points: 7

Champion: Duke

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Last week: 3-2

Overall record: 7-10

Points: 7

Champion: Florida