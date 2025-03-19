Review-Journal March Madness Challenge picks — First round
Review-Journal sports betting reporter Todd Dewey competes against South Point studio host Alex White, VSiN host Wes Reynolds and professional handicappers Doug Fitz, Bruce Marshall, Kelly Stewart and Paul Stone in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday.
Each contestant selects 12 games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the 28 games that were on the betting board before the First Four. The lines were taken Tuesday from the Westgate SuperBook. Eleven of the picks are worth one point, a best bet counts for two points, and a push is worth a half-point.
The national champion pick is the tiebreaker.
The contest will continue in the Sweet 16.
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Best bet: Montana +17
McNeese State +7½
High Point +8
Drake +6½
Yale +7½
BYU -3
UConn -4½
Bryant +17½
Robert Morris +23
Lipscomb +14½
Akron +14
Grand Canyon +10
Champion: Texas Tech
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Best bet: Grand Canyon +10
McNeese State; +7½
Arkansas +4½
Omaha-St. Johns O148
Utah State-UCLA O144
SIU Edwardsville +29
Yale +7½
Virginia Commonwealth-BYU O147
New Mexico-Marquette U153½
Vanderbilt-Saint Mary’s U136½
Robert Morris-Alabama O165½
Lipscomb +14½
Champion: Florida
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Best bet: Creighton +2½
Arkansas +4½
UCLA -5½
Gonzaga -6
Drake +6½
Yale +7½
Bryant-Michigan State U152½
Vanderbilt-Saint Mary’s U136½
Lipscomb +14½
Liberty +7
Akron +14
Grand Canyon-Maryland O150
Champion: Florida
Wes Reynolds
VSiN host, @WesReynolds1
Best bet: UC San Diego +2½
McNeese State-Clemson U134½
High Point +8
Utah State-UCLA U144
Georgia +6
Texas Tech -15½
Yale +7½
Virginia Commonwealth +3
New Mexico-Marquette U153½
Robert Morris +23
Iowa State -14½
Memphis +2½
Champion: Duke
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Best bet: Georgia +6
McNeese State +7½
Kansas -4½
Utah State +5½
Wofford +18½
Missouri -6½
Texas Tech -15½
UC San Diego +2½
Yale +7½
Oklahoma +4½
Vanderbilt +4
Arizona -14
Champion: Florida
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Best bet: Virginia Commonwealth-BYU U147
McNeese State +7½
Arkansas +4½
Georgia +6
Georgia-Gonzaga U151½
Drake-Missouri U132
Michigan -2½
Yale +7½
Baylor +1½
New Mexico +4
Oregon -7
Akron +14
Champion: Florida
Alex White
@alexwhitee
Best bet: Vanderbilt-Saint Mary’s U136½
High Point +8
Georgia-Gonzaga O151½
Virginia Commonwealth-BYU O147
Montana-Wisconsin O151½
Baylor +1½
Oklahoma +4½
New Mexico +4
Robert Morris-Alabama O165½
Lipscomb-Iowa State U143
Liberty +7
Grand Canyon-Maryland O150
Champion: Houston