Review-Journal March Madness Challenge picks — First round

Review-Journal sports betting reporter Todd Dewey competes against six other contestants in a challenge covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday.

What are the worst bad beats in NCAA Tournament betting history?

Yale forward Nick Townsend (42) drives in front of Cornell guard Jake Fiegen, right, and forward Guy Ragland Jr., behind center, in the first half of an Ivy League tournament championship NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Review-Journal sports betting reporter Todd Dewey competes against South Point studio host Alex White, VSiN host Wes Reynolds and professional handicappers Doug Fitz, Bruce Marshall, Kelly Stewart and Paul Stone in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday.

Each contestant selects 12 games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the 28 games that were on the betting board before the First Four. The lines were taken Tuesday from the Westgate SuperBook. Eleven of the picks are worth one point, a best bet counts for two points, and a push is worth a half-point.

The national champion pick is the tiebreaker.

The contest will continue in the Sweet 16.

Todd Dewey

Review-Journal

Best bet: Montana +17

McNeese State +7½

High Point +8

Drake +6½

Yale +7½

BYU -3

UConn -4½

Bryant +17½

Robert Morris +23

Lipscomb +14½

Akron +14

Grand Canyon +10

Champion: Texas Tech

— — —

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Best bet: Grand Canyon +10

McNeese State; +7½

Arkansas +4½

Omaha-St. Johns O148

Utah State-UCLA O144

SIU Edwardsville +29

Yale +7½

Virginia Commonwealth-BYU O147

New Mexico-Marquette U153½

Vanderbilt-Saint Mary’s U136½

Robert Morris-Alabama O165½

Lipscomb +14½

Champion: Florida

— — —

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Best bet: Creighton +2½

Arkansas +4½

UCLA -5½

Gonzaga -6

Drake +6½

Yale +7½

Bryant-Michigan State U152½

Vanderbilt-Saint Mary’s U136½

Lipscomb +14½

Liberty +7

Akron +14

Grand Canyon-Maryland O150

Champion: Florida

— — —

Wes Reynolds

VSiN host, @WesReynolds1

Best bet: UC San Diego +2½

McNeese State-Clemson U134½

High Point +8

Utah State-UCLA U144

Georgia +6

Texas Tech -15½

Yale +7½

Virginia Commonwealth +3

New Mexico-Marquette U153½

Robert Morris +23

Iowa State -14½

Memphis +2½

Champion: Duke

— — —

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Best bet: Georgia +6

McNeese State +7½

Kansas -4½

Utah State +5½

Wofford +18½

Missouri -6½

Texas Tech -15½

UC San Diego +2½

Yale +7½

Oklahoma +4½

Vanderbilt +4

Arizona -14

Champion: Florida

— — —

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Best bet: Virginia Commonwealth-BYU U147

McNeese State +7½

Arkansas +4½

Georgia +6

Georgia-Gonzaga U151½

Drake-Missouri U132

Michigan -2½

Yale +7½

Baylor +1½

New Mexico +4

Oregon -7

Akron +14

Champion: Florida

— — —

Alex White

@alexwhitee

Best bet: Vanderbilt-Saint Mary’s U136½

High Point +8

Georgia-Gonzaga O151½

Virginia Commonwealth-BYU O147

Montana-Wisconsin O151½

Baylor +1½

Oklahoma +4½

New Mexico +4

Robert Morris-Alabama O165½

Lipscomb-Iowa State U143

Liberty +7

Grand Canyon-Maryland O150

Champion: Houston