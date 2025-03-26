90°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Review-Journal March Madness Challenge picks — Sweet 16

Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) reacts to a basket against Alabama during the second half ...
Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) reacts to a basket against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
More Stories
From left, Duke guard Caleb Foster (1), center Khaman Maluach and forward Cooper Flagg (2) reac ...
Bettor needs NCAA Tournament winner to turn $5 parlay into $168K
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani follows through on a solo home run in the fifth inning of an ...
Dodgers are MLB’s biggest World Series betting favorite in decades
Connecticut forward Liam McNeeley (30) reacts after making a three-point shot during the first ...
March Madness buzzer-beater deals ‘one of the worst beats’ ever
Lack of March Madness upsets maddening for NCAA Tournament bettors
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2025 - 2:26 pm
 

Review-Journal sports betting reporter Todd Dewey competes against South Point studio host Alex White, VSiN host Wes Reynolds and professional handicappers Doug Fitz, Bruce Marshall, Kelly Stewart and Paul Stone in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday.

Each contestant selects five games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the eight games that were on the betting board for the Sweet 16. The lines were taken Wednesday from the Westgate SuperBook. Four of the picks are worth one point, a best bet counts for two points, and a push is worth a half-point.

The national champion pick, which was selected before the tournament, is the tiebreaker.

White and Marshall each went 7-5 ATS and hit their best bet in the first round to tie for the contest lead with eight points apiece.

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Record: 7-5

Points: 8

Best bet: Arkansas +5½

Michigan +9

Ole Miss +3½

Houston -8

Kentucky +4½

Champion: Florida

— — —

Alex White

@alexwhitee

Record: 7-5

Points: 8

Best bet: Kentucky-Tennessee U144½

Arizona-Duke O154

Arkansas +5½

Ole Miss-Michigan State U144

Purdue-Houston U131½

Champion: Houston

— — —

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Record: 7-5

Points: 7

Best bet: Michigan State -3½

BYU +5½

BYU-Alabama O175½

Arkansas +5½

Kentucky-Tennessee U144½

Champion: Florida

— — —

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Record: 6-6

Points: 6

Best bet: Florida -6

Duke -9½

Alabama -5½

Michigan +9

Purdue +8

Champion: Florida

— — —

Todd Dewey

Review-Journal

Record: 5-7

Points: 5

Best bet: Kentucky +4½

Florida -6

Maryland-Florida O158

Michigan State -3½

Kentucky-Tennessee U144½

Champion: Texas Tech

— — —

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Record: 4-8

Points: 4

Best bet: Houston -8

BYU +5½

Michigan-Auburn U154

Purdue-Houston U131½

Kentucky-Tennessee U144½

Champion: Duke

— — —

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Record: 4-8

Points: 4

Best bet: Texas Tech -5½

Arizona +9½

BYU +5½

Florida -6

Tennessee -4½

Champion: Florida

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES