Review-Journal March Madness Challenge picks — Sweet 16

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall and South Point studio host Alex White are tied for the contest lead at 7-5 ATS entering the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) reacts to a basket against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Review-Journal sports betting reporter Todd Dewey competes against South Point studio host Alex White, VSiN host Wes Reynolds and professional handicappers Doug Fitz, Bruce Marshall, Kelly Stewart and Paul Stone in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday.

Each contestant selects five games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the eight games that were on the betting board for the Sweet 16. The lines were taken Wednesday from the Westgate SuperBook. Four of the picks are worth one point, a best bet counts for two points, and a push is worth a half-point.

The national champion pick, which was selected before the tournament, is the tiebreaker.

White and Marshall each went 7-5 ATS and hit their best bet in the first round to tie for the contest lead with eight points apiece.

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Record: 7-5

Points: 8

Best bet: Arkansas +5½

Michigan +9

Ole Miss +3½

Houston -8

Kentucky +4½

Champion: Florida

— — —

Alex White

@alexwhitee

Record: 7-5

Points: 8

Best bet: Kentucky-Tennessee U144½

Arizona-Duke O154

Arkansas +5½

Ole Miss-Michigan State U144

Purdue-Houston U131½

Champion: Houston

— — —

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Record: 7-5

Points: 7

Best bet: Michigan State -3½

BYU +5½

BYU-Alabama O175½

Arkansas +5½

Kentucky-Tennessee U144½

Champion: Florida

— — —

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Record: 6-6

Points: 6

Best bet: Florida -6

Duke -9½

Alabama -5½

Michigan +9

Purdue +8

Champion: Florida

— — —

Todd Dewey

Review-Journal

Record: 5-7

Points: 5

Best bet: Kentucky +4½

Florida -6

Maryland-Florida O158

Michigan State -3½

Kentucky-Tennessee U144½

Champion: Texas Tech

— — —

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Record: 4-8

Points: 4

Best bet: Houston -8

BYU +5½

Michigan-Auburn U154

Purdue-Houston U131½

Kentucky-Tennessee U144½

Champion: Duke

— — —

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Record: 4-8

Points: 4

Best bet: Texas Tech -5½

Arizona +9½

BYU +5½

Florida -6

Tennessee -4½

Champion: Florida