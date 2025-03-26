Review-Journal March Madness Challenge picks — Sweet 16
CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall and South Point studio host Alex White are tied for the contest lead at 7-5 ATS entering the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.
Review-Journal sports betting reporter Todd Dewey competes against South Point studio host Alex White, VSiN host Wes Reynolds and professional handicappers Doug Fitz, Bruce Marshall, Kelly Stewart and Paul Stone in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday.
Each contestant selects five games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the eight games that were on the betting board for the Sweet 16. The lines were taken Wednesday from the Westgate SuperBook. Four of the picks are worth one point, a best bet counts for two points, and a push is worth a half-point.
The national champion pick, which was selected before the tournament, is the tiebreaker.
White and Marshall each went 7-5 ATS and hit their best bet in the first round to tie for the contest lead with eight points apiece.
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Record: 7-5
Points: 8
Best bet: Arkansas +5½
Michigan +9
Ole Miss +3½
Houston -8
Kentucky +4½
Champion: Florida
— — —
Alex White
@alexwhitee
Record: 7-5
Points: 8
Best bet: Kentucky-Tennessee U144½
Arizona-Duke O154
Arkansas +5½
Ole Miss-Michigan State U144
Purdue-Houston U131½
Champion: Houston
— — —
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Record: 7-5
Points: 7
Best bet: Michigan State -3½
BYU +5½
BYU-Alabama O175½
Arkansas +5½
Kentucky-Tennessee U144½
Champion: Florida
— — —
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Record: 6-6
Points: 6
Best bet: Florida -6
Duke -9½
Alabama -5½
Michigan +9
Purdue +8
Champion: Florida
— — —
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Record: 5-7
Points: 5
Best bet: Kentucky +4½
Florida -6
Maryland-Florida O158
Michigan State -3½
Kentucky-Tennessee U144½
Champion: Texas Tech
— — —
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Record: 4-8
Points: 4
Best bet: Houston -8
BYU +5½
Michigan-Auburn U154
Purdue-Houston U131½
Kentucky-Tennessee U144½
Champion: Duke
— — —
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Record: 4-8
Points: 4
Best bet: Texas Tech -5½
Arizona +9½
BYU +5½
Florida -6
Tennessee -4½
Champion: Florida