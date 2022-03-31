Review-Journal NCAA Tournament challenge final standings
RJ betting reporter Todd Dewey and Goldsheet.com handicapper Bruce Marshall each went 11-6 ATS and hit both their best bets to tie for first place in the contest.
Review-Journal sports betting reporter Todd Dewey and Goldsheet.com handicapper Bruce Marshall each went 11-6 ATS and hit both their best bets for 13 points to tie for first place in the RJ NCAA Tournament challenge.
The national champion pick was the tiebreaker. But both of their title picks — Dewey had Arizona and Marshall had UCLA — were eliminated in the Sweet 16.
Here are the final standings:
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Record: 11-6 ATS
Points: 13
Bruce Marshall
Goldsheet.com
Record: 11-6 ATS
Points: 13
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Record: 11-6 ATS
Points: 11
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports
Record: 9-8 ATS
Points: 11
Mitch Moss
VSiN host
Record: 9-8 ATS
Points: 10
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Record: 6-10-1 ATS
Points: 6½