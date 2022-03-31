73°F
Review-Journal NCAA Tournament challenge final standings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2022 - 12:19 pm
 
Workers install the court for the 2022 men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament at t ...
Workers install the court for the 2022 men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament at the Superdome in New Orleans, Friday, March 25, 2022. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP)

Review-Journal sports betting reporter Todd Dewey and Goldsheet.com handicapper Bruce Marshall each went 11-6 ATS and hit both their best bets for 13 points to tie for first place in the RJ NCAA Tournament challenge.

The national champion pick was the tiebreaker. But both of their title picks — Dewey had Arizona and Marshall had UCLA — were eliminated in the Sweet 16.

Here are the final standings:

Todd Dewey

Review-Journal

Record: 11-6 ATS

Points: 13

Bruce Marshall

Goldsheet.com

Record: 11-6 ATS

Points: 13

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Record: 11-6 ATS

Points: 11

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports

Record: 9-8 ATS

Points: 11

Mitch Moss

VSiN host

Record: 9-8 ATS

Points: 10

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Record: 6-10-1 ATS

Points:

