Review-Journal NCAA Tournament challenge picks — Sweet 16
Review-Journal sports betting reporter Todd Dewey competes against VSiN host Mitch Moss and professional handicappers Kelly Stewart, Paul Stone, Bruce Marshall and Doug Fitz in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday.
Each contestant selects five games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the eight games on the betting board for the Sweet 16 (lines taken Tuesday from Circa Sports). Seven of the picks are worth one point, a best bet counts for two points, and a push is worth a half-point. The national champion pick is the tiebreaker.
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Record: 8-4 ATS
Points: 9
Best bet: Miami -2½
Gonzaga -9
Houston +1½
Providence +7
UCLA -2½
Champion: Arizona
— — —
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Record: 8-4 ATS
Points: 8
Best bet: Michigan +5
Houston +1½
Arkansas +9
Texas Tech -1
Saint Peter’s +12½
Champion: Kentucky
— — —
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports
Record: 7-5 ATS
Points: 8
Best bet: Houston +1½
Texas Tech -1
Saint Peter’s +12½
Kansas -7
Iowa State +2½
Champion: Texas Tech
— — —
Mitch Moss
VSiN host
Record: 7-5 ATS
Points: 7
Best bet: Providence +7
Arizona -1½
Michigan +5
North Carolina +2½
North Carolina-UCLA O141½
Champion: Arizona
— — —
Bruce Marshall
Goldsheet.com
Record: 6-6 ATS
Points: 7
Best bet: Miami -2½
Houston +1½
Arkansas +9
North Carolina +2½
Providence +7
Champion: UCLA
— — —
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Record: 4-7-1 ATS
Points: 4½
Best bet: Michigan +5
Arkansas +9
Texas Tech -1
UCLA -2½
Miami-Iowa State U133
Champion: Gonzaga