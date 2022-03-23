Review-Journal NCAA Tournament challenge picks — Sweet 16

RJ betting reporter Todd Dewey competes against VSiN host Mitch Moss and handicappers Kelly Stewart, Paul Stone, Bruce Marshall and Doug Fitz in an NCAA Tournament contest.

Review-Journal sports betting reporter Todd Dewey competes against VSiN host Mitch Moss and professional handicappers Kelly Stewart, Paul Stone, Bruce Marshall and Doug Fitz in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday.

Each contestant selects five games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the eight games on the betting board for the Sweet 16 (lines taken Tuesday from Circa Sports). Seven of the picks are worth one point, a best bet counts for two points, and a push is worth a half-point. The national champion pick is the tiebreaker.

Todd Dewey

Review-Journal

Record: 8-4 ATS

Points: 9

Best bet: Miami -2½

Gonzaga -9

Houston +1½

Providence +7

UCLA -2½

Champion: Arizona

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Record: 8-4 ATS

Points: 8

Best bet: Michigan +5

Houston +1½

Arkansas +9

Texas Tech -1

Saint Peter’s +12½

Champion: Kentucky

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports

Record: 7-5 ATS

Points: 8

Best bet: Houston +1½

Texas Tech -1

Saint Peter’s +12½

Kansas -7

Iowa State +2½

Champion: Texas Tech

Mitch Moss

VSiN host

Record: 7-5 ATS

Points: 7

Best bet: Providence +7

Arizona -1½

Michigan +5

North Carolina +2½

North Carolina-UCLA O141½

Champion: Arizona

Bruce Marshall

Goldsheet.com

Record: 6-6 ATS

Points: 7

Best bet: Miami -2½

Houston +1½

Arkansas +9

North Carolina +2½

Providence +7

Champion: UCLA

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Record: 4-7-1 ATS

Points: 4½

Best bet: Michigan +5

Arkansas +9

Texas Tech -1

UCLA -2½

Miami-Iowa State U133

Champion: Gonzaga