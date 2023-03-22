Review-Journal NCAA Tournament challenge picks — Sweet 16
Review-Journal betting reporter David Schoen competes against five betting analysts and handicappers in an NCAA Tournament contest.
Review-Journal sports betting reporter David Schoen competes against VSiN host Wes Reynolds and professional handicappers Kelly Stewart, Paul Stone, Doug Fitz and Chip Chirimbes in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday.
Each contestant selects five games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the eight games that were on the betting board for the Sweet 16 (lines taken Wednesday from Circa Sports). Four of the picks are worth one point, a best bet counts for two points, and a push is worth a half-point. The national champion pick is the tiebreaker.
Chip Chirimbes
@chipchirimbes
Record: 5-7
Points: 5
Best bet: Florida Atlantic +5½
Arkansas +4
Houston -7
San Diego State +7½
Creighton -10
Champion: Alabama
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Record: 3-9
Points: 3
Best bet: Princeton +10
Kansas State +1½
Gonzaga +1½
Houston -7
Texas -4½
Champion: Arizona
Wes Reynolds
VSiN host, @WesReynolds1
Record: 6-6
Points: 7
Best bet: San Diego State +7½
Florida Atlantic +5½
Michigan State -1½
Connecticut -4
Xavier-Texas O149
Champion: Connecticut
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Record: 4-8
Points: 4
Best bet: Tennessee -5½
Kansas State +1½
Xavier +4½
Xavier-Texas O149
San Diego State-Alabama U137½
Champion: Gonzaga
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports
Record: 6-6
Points: 6
Best bet: Kansas State +1½
Tennessee -5½
UCLA -1½
Houston -7
San Diego State +7½
Champion: Houston
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Record: 5-7
Points: 6
Best bet: Xavier +4.5
Florida Atlantic-Tennessee U130½
Gonzaga-UCLA U146
Miami (Fla.) +7
Princeton +10
Champion: Marquette
