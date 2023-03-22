Review-Journal NCAA Tournament challenge picks — Sweet 16

Review-Journal betting reporter David Schoen competes against five betting analysts and handicappers in an NCAA Tournament contest.

Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther, center, drives between Grand Canyon forward Aidan Igiehon, left, and guard Josh Baker during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Review-Journal sports betting reporter David Schoen competes against VSiN host Wes Reynolds and professional handicappers Kelly Stewart, Paul Stone, Doug Fitz and Chip Chirimbes in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday.

Each contestant selects five games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the eight games that were on the betting board for the Sweet 16 (lines taken Wednesday from Circa Sports). Four of the picks are worth one point, a best bet counts for two points, and a push is worth a half-point. The national champion pick is the tiebreaker.

Chip Chirimbes

@chipchirimbes

Record: 5-7

Points: 5

Best bet: Florida Atlantic +5½

Arkansas +4

Houston -7

San Diego State +7½

Creighton -10

Champion: Alabama

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Record: 3-9

Points: 3

Best bet: Princeton +10

Kansas State +1½

Gonzaga +1½

Houston -7

Texas -4½

Champion: Arizona

Wes Reynolds

VSiN host, @WesReynolds1

Record: 6-6

Points: 7

Best bet: San Diego State +7½

Florida Atlantic +5½

Michigan State -1½

Connecticut -4

Xavier-Texas O149

Champion: Connecticut

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Record: 4-8

Points: 4

Best bet: Tennessee -5½

Kansas State +1½

Xavier +4½

Xavier-Texas O149

San Diego State-Alabama U137½

Champion: Gonzaga

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports

Record: 6-6

Points: 6

Best bet: Kansas State +1½

Tennessee -5½

UCLA -1½

Houston -7

San Diego State +7½

Champion: Houston

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Record: 5-7

Points: 6

Best bet: Xavier +4.5

Florida Atlantic-Tennessee U130½

Gonzaga-UCLA U146

Miami (Fla.) +7

Princeton +10

Champion: Marquette

