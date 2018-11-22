Review-Journal NFL Challenge Thanksgiving Day plays

Three contestants in the Review-Journal NFL Challenge are playing Thanksgiving Day games.
Handicapper Doug Fitz (Systemplays.com), who is in second place with a 31-22-2 record against the spread, picked the Detroit Lions (+3) over the Chicago Bears and the Washington Redskins (+7) over the Dallas Cowboys.
Westgate sports book vice-president Jay Kornegay (30-24-1 ATS) picked the Lions (+3) over the Bears and the Atlanta Falcons (+13) over the New Orleans Saints.
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey (29-23-3 ATS) also picked the Lions (+3).
Handicapper Micah Roberts leads the contest with a 34-20-1 ATS mark (63 percent).
