Review-Journal NFL Challenge Thanksgiving Day plays

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Three contestants in the Review-Journal NFL Challenge are playing Thanksgiving Day games.

Handicapper Doug Fitz (Systemplays.com), who is in second place with a 31-22-2 record against the spread, picked the Detroit Lions (+3) over the Chicago Bears and the Washington Redskins (+7) over the Dallas Cowboys.

Westgate sports book vice-president Jay Kornegay (30-24-1 ATS) picked the Lions (+3) over the Bears and the Atlanta Falcons (+13) over the New Orleans Saints.

Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey (29-23-3 ATS) also picked the Lions (+3).

Handicapper Micah Roberts leads the contest with a 34-20-1 ATS mark (63 percent).

