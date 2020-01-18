51°F
Review-Journal seeks information for sportsbook guide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2020 - 4:23 pm
 

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is seeking information for a sportsbook guide to be published the week of the Super Bowl.

A questionnaire has been emailed to several sportsbook operator companies and/or individual sportsbook directors, asking for information on each book’s seating capacity, TV setup, betting limits and more. The guide will be a permanent fixture on the Review-Journal website and will be able to be updated as warranted.

Information is being sought for all full-service books in the Las Vegas Valley.

If you or your company has not received a questionnaire, please email jbarnes@reviewjournal.com. The deadline for responses is Jan. 24.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

