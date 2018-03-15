Rhode Island covers in OT in first game of NCAA tournament

There’s arguably no better place to watch the NCAA Tournament than in Las Vegas, where the action never stops, every casino has a viewing party and the sports books are pulsating with fans and bettors roaring for their teams.

Oklahoma's Jamuni McNeace (4) grabs a rebound in front of Rhode Island's Stanford Robinson (13) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

St. Bonaventure's Jaylen Adams, center, hugs Matt Mobley (2) after their First Four game of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament against UCLA, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Dayton, Ohio. St. Bonaventure won 65-58. (John Minchillo/AP)

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters Todd Dewey and Adam Hill will be writing a live blog Thursday on the first day of the NCAA Tournament from the Westgate sports book.

Final: Kansas (-14) 76, Penn 60

All the talk of Penn being the first No. 16 seed with a legitimate chance to knock off a No. 1 proved to be a bit ambitious.

The Quakers did nearly cover, however.

Sam Jones missed an open 3-pointer with about 15 seconds remaining that would have allowed Penn backers to cash in at the window.

Instead, the Jayhawks cover and advance.

Penn showed why so many bettors and analysts were excited about their prospects by jumping out to a 21-11 lead before the Jayhawks settled into the game.

The game went well under the total of 146.5.

Grayson Allen: Hero?

There’s only a few places outside Durham, N.C., where Grayson Allen is a popular figure.

Add the Westgate sports book to that short list.

Allen beat the first-half buzzer with a 3-pointer to give Duke a 53-39 edge at halftime, drawing a big roar from the crowd.

That’s because Duke was a 13-point favorite in the first half.

The Blue Devils are a 9-point favorite in the second half.

Final: Gonzaga (-12.5) 68, UNC Greensboro 64

While the spread result was never in doubt, the game certainly went down to the wire.

Greensboro had had two possessions to try to tie the game trailing by three late. One resulted in an offensive foul and Marvin Smith’s long jumper just rimmed out on the other.

Under 136 bets cashed, mostly thanks to the game ending in regulation.

Final: Tennessee (-11) 73, Wright State 47

Lamonte Turner had 19 points off the bench as the Volunteers cruised to the win and cover in Dallas.

Tennessee led by 11 at the half and the game was never close over the final 20 minutes.

The total of 129 was never really in doubt either as the Raiders shot just 34 percent from the field and made just 4 of 21 attempts from beyond the arc.

Final: Rhode Island (-2) 83, Oklahoma 78

Rhode Island made good use of the extra five minutes and came away with the victory.

E.C. Matthews hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 28 seconds remaining to put the Rams up five and Cyril Langevine hit a pair of free throws to ice the game.

Daron Russell’s free throws with 11 seconds remaining in the extra session finally pushed the game over the total.

Rhode Island also covered as 3-point favorites in the second half after trailing by four at the intermission.

Oklahoma bettors were left wishing Rhode Island would have just won the game in regulation.

Extra Madness

The first game of the day is headed to overtime after a dramatic final possession for Rhode Island.

After Oklahoma’s Trae Young tied the game with a pair of free throws, the Rams held for the final shot.

Jeff Dowtin missed a short jumper in the lane and Stanford Robinson’s follow-up rolled tantalizingly off the rim.

Many bettors would have pushed the closing number had the shot fallen for Robinson.

Instead, it’s five extra minutes.

Aaaaand the first #MarchMadness tournament game is going to OT… pic.twitter.com/y8DZj3VZSI — Las Vegas RJ Sports (@RJ_Sports) March 15, 2018

Tipoff

8:47 a.m. — The lines at the Westgate sports book betting windows have been steadily increasing all morning with bettors exited to get down action for the first tipoff of the day in just less than a half hour.

It’s currently similar to what an NFL Sunday would look like about an hour before kickoff.

Rhode Island is holding steady as a 2-point favorite over Oklahoma in the opener. At least one local sports book reported some big late bets on the Rams to give it some liability on that side.

The Westgate’s contest in which participants picked each of the first 32 games against the spread has closed registration. It drew 161 entries. The top three finishers will be paid.

1:22 a.m. — There’s arguably no better place to watch the NCAA Tournament than in Las Vegas, where the action never stops, every casino has a viewing party and the sports books are pulsating with fans and bettors roaring for their teams.

“If I didn’t live here and they gave me the opportunity to come to Vegas for one event, this would be it,” MGM Resorts sports book director Jay Rood said. “The crowd is so into it and the age bracket goes from 21 to 81.

“Senior citizens still come out to support their alma mater and enjoy themselves and you have kids on spring break taking time off from school to come here. It’s a fun event.”

One of the most anticipated days on the sports calendar is ready to tip off and Adam Hill and I will be at the heart of Vegas Madness inside the Westgate sports book reporting on all the buzzer beaters, bad beats and more.

Wagering update

There are 16 games Thursday. Rhode Island will play Oklahoma in the day’s first game at 9:15 a.m. and Tennessee will play Wright State at 9:40 a.m. Gonzaga will play UNC Greensboro at 10:30 a.m., followed by Kansas-Penn at 11 a.m.

The Rams are 2-point favorites over the Sooners, who attracted some early sharp action at MGM Resorts sports book, according to The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback.

Thursday’s Best Bets

Adam Hill

Kansas (-14) over Penn (11 a.m.)

South Dakota State (+8) over Ohio State (1 p.m.)

St. Bonaventure (+6) over Florida (6:55 p.m.)

Todd Dewey

Loyola-Chicago (+2) over Miami (12:10 p.m.)

Seton Hall (-2.5) over N.C. State (1:30 p.m.)

Alabama (+2) over Virginia Tech (6:20 p.m.)

(This betting blog will be updated throughout the day).

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter. Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.