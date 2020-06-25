Right Angle Sports creates free online forum

Right Angle Sports, one of the most respected pick-selling services in the industry, has created a discussion group on the Slack platform.

BettingTalk.com takes email requests for invitations to an online Slack community to talk with other sports bettors. (Jim Barnes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Right Angle Sports, one of the most respected handicapping services in the industry, has created a free online community for sports bettors to discuss games, strategy and even world events.

The discussions are hosted on the communication platform Slack. Requests to join the group can be made at BettingTalk.com.

The Betting Talk Slack includes channels for individual sports, as well as ones for general questions about betting and creating models for betting purposes. Other channels cover COVID-19, politics and the stock market.

Bettors of all skill levels are welcome, the hosts said.

Right Angle Sports, which has been in business since 1996, is one of the few pick-selling services with a reputation as a long-term winner that can move sportsbooks’ lines with its releases. It focuses primarily on college football and college basketball.

