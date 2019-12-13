57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

RJ Challenge champ Dana Lane likes underdog Army over Navy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2019 - 2:54 pm
 

Dana Lane went 4-1 against the spread last week to top fellow pro handicapper Paul Stone in a tiebreaker to win the Review-Journal College Football Challenge.

Lane finished 42-33 ATS (56 percent) to edge Stone (@PaulStoneSports), the defending contest champion who finished 41-34.

Lane (@DanaLaneSports) is backing Army as a 10½-point underdog over Navy on Saturday. The underdog has covered the last five meetings and eight of 10.

“Army has won the last three meetings, with the last five being decided by seven points or less. In fact, seven of their last nine meetings have been decided by a touchdown or less,” Lane said. “Army has put up over 500 yards of offense in its last three games with each featuring 400 or more yards on the ground.

“Ten (and a half) points is too many to lay against an Army offense that looks like the same one that barely missed upsetting Michigan and Air Force this season as significant underdogs on the road.”

The under has cashed in the last 13 Army-Navy games. It opened at 40, went to 41 and was at 40½ on Friday afternoon.

“It doesn’t matter what total we put up, they were going to bet the under. We know it,” said Ed Salmons, Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk. “We put up a lower total and went low enough that one of the groups we respect bet over 40.”

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
 
Preview of UFC 245 main card fights in Las Vegas
By / RJ

A breakdown of the fights on the main card of UFC 245 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, where Kamaru Usman, Max Holloway and Amanda Nunes will put their titles on the line.

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) carries the ball during the second half of an ...
NFL betting trends for Week 15
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Bills are on a 4-1-1 spread run and are 5-0-1 ATS on the road this season. The Steelers are on an 8-2-1 spread run.

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, right, stiff arms Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Fl ...
NFL records against the spread, over-under
RJ

The Rams have covered three of their last four games and are tied with the Steelers for the best record in the NFL against the spread at 9-4.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) scrambles with the football as Oakland Raiders defen ...
Pros, Joes back Ravens over Jets on ‘TNF’
By / RJ

Sharp bettors at the Westgate and CG Technology sportsbooks wagered on the Ravens as 15½-point favorites and the line was up to 16½ on Thursday afternoon.

Tyler Bingham of Honeyville, Utah, gets sideways on Night Moves in Bull Riding during the fourt ...
Las Vegas sportsbooks picking up on rodeo betting
By Patrick Everson / RJ

Rodeo fans tend to be sports fans in general, too. As such, there’s certainly a segment of the rodeo fan base that might also enjoy betting.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard Aaro ...
NBA bettors suffer brutal bad beats
By / RJ

The Knicks-Pacers total was 209 on Saturday. Indiana led 104-100 with 5:05 left and the over looked like a lock. The final score was 104-103.