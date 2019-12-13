RJ Challenge champ Dana Lane likes underdog Army over Navy

Dana Lane went 4-1 against the spread last week to top fellow pro handicapper Paul Stone in a tiebreaker to win the Review-Journal College Football Challenge.

Hawaii linebacker Jeremiah Pritchard (2) tackles Army quarterback Christian Anderson (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Army running back Connor Slomka (25) cuts through the Hawaii defense for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Army quarterback Christian Anderson (13) gets away from Hawaii defensive back Rojesterman Farris II (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Dana Lane went 4-1 against the spread last week to top fellow pro handicapper Paul Stone in a tiebreaker to win the Review-Journal College Football Challenge.

Lane finished 42-33 ATS (56 percent) to edge Stone (@PaulStoneSports), the defending contest champion who finished 41-34.

Lane (@DanaLaneSports) is backing Army as a 10½-point underdog over Navy on Saturday. The underdog has covered the last five meetings and eight of 10.

“Army has won the last three meetings, with the last five being decided by seven points or less. In fact, seven of their last nine meetings have been decided by a touchdown or less,” Lane said. “Army has put up over 500 yards of offense in its last three games with each featuring 400 or more yards on the ground.

“Ten (and a half) points is too many to lay against an Army offense that looks like the same one that barely missed upsetting Michigan and Air Force this season as significant underdogs on the road.”

The under has cashed in the last 13 Army-Navy games. It opened at 40, went to 41 and was at 40½ on Friday afternoon.

“It doesn’t matter what total we put up, they were going to bet the under. We know it,” said Ed Salmons, Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk. “We put up a lower total and went low enough that one of the groups we respect bet over 40.”

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.