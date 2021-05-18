Rory McIlroy favored to win PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy won the 2012 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island by eight strokes and is coming off his first win in two years at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Rory McIlroy tees off on the seventh hole during the fourth round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow on Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Rory McIlroy is the +1,150 favorite at Circa sportsbook to win the PGA Championship, which tees off Thursday at Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

McIlroy won the 2012 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island by eight strokes and is coming off his first win in two years at the Wells Fargo Championship. He’s the money leader at the Westgate to win the year’s second major and is second in money at BetMGM.

Jon Rahm is the 15-1 second choice at Circa, followed by Justin Thomas (16-1), Dustin Johnson (+1,750) and Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth at 18-1.

The Westgate took a $3,000 wager to win $48,000 on Thomas.

Spieth, who won the Texas Open in April for his first win in four years, is the ticket and money leader at BetMGM and the ticket leader at the Westgate. He’s also one of the biggest liabilities at William Hill.

“We lose pretty good with Rory, Spieth and Justin Thomas among the top guys,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said.

NBA play-in

The NBA play-in games will take place Tuesday through Friday to determine the final two playoff seeds in each conference.

The Lakers are the 3-1 second choice to win the NBA title behind the Brooklyn Nets (2-1). But Los Angeles will have to play its way into the playoffs. The No. 7 Lakers are 4½-point favorites over the No. 8 Golden State Warriors on Wednesday after LeBron James tweaked his high ankle sprain in Sunday’s season-ending win over New Orleans.

“I don’t think LeBron is going to be right through the entire playoffs,” Sherman said. “It’s evident in the line being 4½. If he was completely healthy, the line would be higher than 4½.”

The winner earns the seventh seed, and the loser will play the winner of the No. 9 Memphis-No. 10 San Antonio game for the eighth seed. The Grizzlies are -4 over the Spurs.

In the East, the No. 7 Boston Celtics are -2 over the No. 8 Washington Wizards on Tuesday, and the No. 9 Indiana Pacers are -3 over the No. 10 Charlotte Hornets.

Knight moves

Down 1-0, the Golden Knights are still favored to beat the Minnesota Wild in their first-round NHL playoff series. Vegas is a -120 series favorite at the Westgate.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.