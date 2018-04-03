Rory McIlroy in form to win Masters, cap career Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy hits it a country mile, with a deft short touch, his putting is back on the beam and his prowess was on full display in winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits a chip on the 13th hole during practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Brian Harman follows his drive off the first tee box during the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Louis Oosthuizen, of South Africa, lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, of Thailand, tees off on the 15th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Friday, March 16, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Zach Johnson reacts after missing a putt on the third green during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Friday, March 16, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Zach Johnson lines up a putt on the 13th hole during round-robin play at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Brian Harman watches his tee shot on the third hole during round-robin play at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Friday, March 23, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Xander Schauffele plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during round-robin play at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Friday, March 23, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Louis Oosthuizen, of South Africa, plays a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole during round four at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand watches his drive on the sixth hole during round four at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, catches a ball from his caddie on the 13th hole during practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from rough on the 11th hole during practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Chirping birds, really green grass, pretty azaleas and soothing music accompanying the most dramatic golf event of the season. At long last, the Masters is here again. The best four days of the year.

The Review-Journal has given me a mythical $200 bankroll to wager on the first major of the year. I have long maintained a wise betting strategy for most golf tournaments is to swing for the fences at the outset, then find quality players several shots back at an overlaid price entering the weekend. The favorites are many, which means numerous high-end players provide ridiculous value on the board.

There has to be a main play with this bankroll to get a solid return on our investment. The course is set up for Bubba Watson, but 16-1 for him doesn’t cut it. Phil Mickelson is in incredible form, but 16-1 is hard to swallow when he just recorded his first win since 2013. Tiger Woods has been hammered down to 12-1 and is absolutely in the discussion. Jordan Spieth (10-1) played well last week at Houston, but a handful of errant shots have kept him from hoisting more trophies. Justin Rose (12-1) regularly resides on the first page of the leaderboard, just not at the top. Justin Thomas (10-1) will be No. 1 in the world any day now.

So who is the chalk I’ll be playing? Why not make a little history as icing on the cake?

$100 to win $1,200 on Rory McIlroy (12-1)

With a win, McIlroy completes the career Grand Slam. He hits it a country mile, with a deft short touch, and his putting is back on the beam. McIlroy’s prowess was on full display in winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. In 2011, McIlroy had a four-shot lead at Augusta entering the final round. But he played military golf that day — left right, left right — en route to an 80. Instead of spiraling out of control, McIlroy bounced back to win the U.S. Open, British Open and PGA Championship. He heads to Georgia in solid form and is my player to beat.

$20 to win $1,200 on Louis Oosthuizen (60-1)

Only Bubba Watson’s miracle wedge from the woods prevented the South African from already donning a green jacket. He plays Augusta National very well and has shown signs of life this season.

$20 to win $1,600 on Xander Schauffele (80-1)

Only three players in the past 81 years have won the Masters in their first appearance. This year’s top candidate is Schauffele, ranked No. 26 in the world. Nothing flashy but awfully steady, he’s ready to win some big-time events.

$20 to win $1,600 on Brian Harman (80-1)

Augusta is set up for lefties, and Harman is one tough customer. He contended in the U.S. Open last year, but no one was beating Justin Thomas. Harman’s iron play is top shelf, and he’s capable of getting the flat stick on a roll.

$20 to win $2,000 on Zach Johnson (100-1)

History has a funny way of repeating itself at the Masters. He’s not long, but is a true grinder who can roll the rock and flag hunt with his irons. It would take a perfect storm, but the price is certainly right.

$20 to win $2,500 on Kiradech Aphibarnrat (125-1)

The big man from Thailand is ranked No. 30 in the world. The gritty and colorful globetrotter has won twice this year, and it won’t shock me if he’s in the hunt this weekend.

Crazy things can happen. In 2016, Danny Willett could be found at 40-1 to wear the green jacket after the second round, and Jordan’s Spieth’s double dip into Rae’s Creek on No. 12 helped Willett backers cash a nice ticket. After all, that’s the tradition that matters most when watching the Masters in Las Vegas.

