45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Betting

Safety on final play gives Ravens bettors win in wild finish

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2020 - 9:45 pm
 
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) rushes for a one-yard touchdown against Clevela ...
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) rushes for a one-yard touchdown against Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the second half of an NFL football, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The dreaded last-ditch lateral play once again reared its ugly head for bettors Monday. Of course, beauty is in the eye of the ticket holder.

The Baltimore Ravens got a safety on the final play to earn a 47-42 victory over the Cleveland Browns — and a very unlikely cover as 3-point road favorites.

Justin Tucker kicked a 55-yard field goal with two seconds left to put the Ravens in front 45-42, seemingly creating a push for spread bettors.

The Browns had one snap, and they attempted the now-familiar lateral play, with players pitching the ball backward to a teammate when they are about to be tackled in hopes that someone will eventually spring free and run for a TD. But the Browns were only moving backward on their attempt, and an errant pass ended up in the end zone.

Browns receive Jarvis Landry grabbed the ball, but he was forced out of the back of the end zone for a safety to turn all the pushed bets into winners or losers.

Sharp bettors backed the Ravens heavily early in the week, moving the line from as low as pick’em to Ravens -3 (-120).

The easy winner was on the total, with the game going way over 45½.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause’
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause’
2
Raiders call on Marinelli for short term; Phillips interested in long term
Raiders call on Marinelli for short term; Phillips interested in long term
3
Las Vegas Strip rooms listed on Airbnb, and without resort fees
Las Vegas Strip rooms listed on Airbnb, and without resort fees
4
State eviction ban means relief for renters, new strain for landlords
State eviction ban means relief for renters, new strain for landlords
5
CARTOON: Swamped by the next wave
CARTOON: Swamped by the next wave
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) fights for extra yardage against Kansas City Ch ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 14
By / RJ

Handicapper Ted Sevransky (@teddy_covers) breaks down the remaining 15 games in NFL Week 14, with analysis, trends and final scores.