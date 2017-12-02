Saints poised to bounce back at home against Panthers

The Saints are back at home Sunday as 4½-point favorites over the Panthers after a 26-20 loss at the Los Angeles Rams that snapped New Orleans’ eight-game winning streak.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, left, attempts to avoid the rush by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Connor Barwin during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Nov 26, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam (50) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) in the third quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Rams won 26-20. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

November 26, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson (22) and cornerback Blake Countess (24) break up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 26, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Sammy Watkins (12) and New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) battle for a fourth quarter pass at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Rams won 26-20. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 26, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) grabs New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) during the third quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Rams won 26-20. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 26, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) makes a catch in front of New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

November 26, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 26, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks for an open receiver during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

November 26, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) runs the ball against New Orleans Saints defensive tackle John Hughes (92) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

During a football handicapping seminar at Sunset Station before the season, former NFL Coach of the Year Jim Fassel said to always consider backing a team coming home off a road loss.

Fassel, who also coached the Las Vegas Locomotives of the United Football League, reiterated that point Friday.

“A big part of it is if you lose, if you’ve got character on the team and the coach handles it right, guys are going to get excited about playing football in front of their fans and wash out their mouth of that loss,” he said. “Part of it is you read about how you got your ass beat and you didn’t play well. When you’re coming home, you don’t want to read that.

“So you start shaking off the fleas and say, ‘We’ve got to get back on track, we know these guys and we’re playing at home.’ It’s good added motivation.”

The Saints are back at home Sunday as 4½-point favorites over the Panthers after a 26-20 loss at the Los Angeles Rams that snapped New Orleans’ eight-game winning streak.

It’s a huge NFC South showdown between two teams tied atop the division with 8-3 records.

The Saints have covered the past five meetings with Carolina, pounding the Panthers 34-13 in Week 3 to kick-start their streak. New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees threw three touchdown passes in the victory, and Carolina quarterback Cam Newton threw three interceptions.

The Panthers have won four games in a row, but Newton is still off target. The NFL’s 26th-rated passer, Newton completed 11 of 28 passes in Sunday’s 35-27 win over the Jets. Carolina was fortunate to win and cover at New York, where it was helped by fourth-quarter TDs on a fumble return and punt return.

The Panthers won’t be so lucky at the Superdome, where the Saints should bounce back.

Four more plays for Week 13 (home team in CAPS):

Steelers (-4½) over BENGALS: Pittsburgh (9-2) has been inconsistent this season but always can be counted on to beat Cincinnati. The Steelers have won the past five meetings and eight of nine (7-1-1 ATS), including a 29-14 victory Oct. 22 when it held the Bengals to 19 yards in the second half. Pittsburgh, which has exploded for 71 points in its past two games, has covered 16 of its past 20 games at Cincinnati.

CHARGERS (-13½) over Browns: Los Angeles is one of the hottest teams in the league, riding a 6-1 ATS streak, and has a lot to play for with the AFC West up for grabs. The Chargers also have the added revenge factor of being the only team to lose to lowly Cleveland since the start of last season. The Browns have covered only one of their past 10 games.

Patriots (-8) over BILLS: New England has held its past seven opponents to 17 points or fewer during its seven-game win streak (6-1 ATS). The Patriots have beaten the Bills five straight times in Buffalo by an average margin of 38-13 and have covered 11 of their past 13 trips to upstate New York. The Bills were blown out by the Saints, 47-10, in their last home game.

Eagles (-5) over SEAHAWKS: Philadelphia is riding a nine-game winning streak and eight-game cover streak. Quarterback Carson Wentz leads the league in TD passes (28), and Philadelphia has the NFL’s No. 3 rushing attack and No. 3 scoring defense (17.4 ppg). The Seahawks’ once-vaunted defense has been wracked by injuries, and their “12th man” also has been missing in action recently, as Seattle has lost its past two home games to the Falcons and Redskins.

Last week: 3-2 against the spread

Season: 31-29

