San Diego State favorite in MW tournament, UNLV 3rd choice

Bettors will have to lay a price to take the Aztecs to win the Mountain West tournament this week in Las Vegas.

San Diego State guard Malachi Flynn (22) passes in front of UNLV forward Vitaliy Shibel (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

San Diego State is strongly favored the win the Mountain West tournament this week in Las Vegas.

The top-seeded Aztecs, ranked No. 5 in The Associated Press poll, are -180 at the Westgate to win the tournament, which starts Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

No. 2 seed Utah State is +300. No. 4 UNLV is the third choice at +650, riding a five-game winning streak that included handing San Diego State its only loss of the season.

The rest of the field: UNR (16-1), Boise State (25-1), Colorado State (25-1), Fresno State (100-1), New Mexico (100-1), Air Force (300-1), San Jose State (1,000-1) and Wyoming (1,000-1).

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting.