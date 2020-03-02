67°F
San Diego State favorite in MW tournament, UNLV 3rd choice

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2020 - 2:39 pm
 

San Diego State is strongly favored the win the Mountain West tournament this week in Las Vegas.

The top-seeded Aztecs, ranked No. 5 in The Associated Press poll, are -180 at the Westgate to win the tournament, which starts Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

No. 2 seed Utah State is +300. No. 4 UNLV is the third choice at +650, riding a five-game winning streak that included handing San Diego State its only loss of the season.

The rest of the field: UNR (16-1), Boise State (25-1), Colorado State (25-1), Fresno State (100-1), New Mexico (100-1), Air Force (300-1), San Jose State (1,000-1) and Wyoming (1,000-1).

