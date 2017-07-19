Scott Blumstein opens as betting favorite at WSOP Main Event final table

Chip leader Scott Blumstein is the favorite to win the World Series of Poker Main Event, according to odds released Wednesday by the Westgate Superbook.

Scott Blumstein plays poker during day seven of the World Series of Poker on Monday, July 17, 2017, at the Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Scott Blumstein plays poker during day six of the World Series of Poker on Sunday, July 16, 2017, at the Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Damian Salas, left, and Scott Blumstein play poker during day seven of the World Series of Poker on Monday, July 17, 2017, at the Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Blumstein, a professional poker player from Morristown, New Jersey, opened at 2-1 and begins the final table with nearly 30 percent of the chips in play.

Blumstein, 25, is the youngest player in the field and making his first appearance in the Main Event. He won an event at the Borgata Summer Poker Open last year for almost $200,000 and has $312,142 in live tournament earnings.

Amateur John Hesp of Bridlington, England, is 4-1 by Westgate. The 64-year-old fan favorite is second in chips and looks to become the first British-born player to win the Main Event bracelet.

Ben Lamb, a professional poker player residing in Las Vegas, is listed at 12-1 despite being last in chips.

Three players —Argentine Damian Salas (14-1), England’s Jack Sinclair (15-1) and Dan Ott of Altoona, Pennsylvania, at 18-1 — have longer odds at the Westgate than Lamb, who is making his second career appearance at the Main Event final table.

Lamb opened at 50-1, according to odds released by USFantasy Sports on Tuesday.

Frenchman Benjamin Pollak is third in chips and listed at 5-1, while former WSOP bracelet winner Bryan Piccioli is 6-1.

Antoine Saout of France, who finished third in the Main Event in 2009, is at 10-1.

The $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold ’em World Championship resumes at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Rio Convention Center.

