Seahawks-Giants ‘MNF’ line shifts with Saquon Barkley doubtful

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
Updated October 2, 2023 - 1:41 pm
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) rushes with the ball during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Seattle. The Seahawks won 37-27. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

The Seahawks should feel right at home at MetLife Stadium on “Monday Night Football” against the Giants.

Seattle is 5-0 at the venue in East Rutherford, New Jersey, winning its only Super Bowl title in franchise history there while also beating the Giants there three times. The Seahawks also are an NFL-best 28-12 all-time on Monday night for a 70 percent win rate.

Seattle (2-1), which has won and covered two straight games, inched up to a 2½-point favorite over New York (1-2) on Monday to extend those trends after the line sat at 1½ over the weekend.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is listed as doubtful for the game with an ankle injury.

“The line move had a lot to do with Barkley being doubtful. And the fact that the Giants have looked so bad,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Ticket counts favor the Seahawks 3-1.”

New York is on an 0-4 skid against the spread after getting blown out by the Cowboys 40-0 in the season opener and getting whipped 30-12 last week by the 49ers. The Giants stormed back from a 21-point deficit to beat the Cardinals 31-28 in Week 2 for their only win. But they failed to cover as 4½-point favorites.

Seattle lost to the Rams 30-13 in their opener before beating the Lions 37-31 in overtime at Detroit in Week 2 and defeating the Panthers 37-27 last week.

The total has ticked down from 47 to 46½ or 46, depending on the book.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

