Seahawks’ Russell Wilson catches Rams in flat spot

The Seahawks are 9½-point road underdogs to the Rams on Sunday. Seattle QB Russell Wilson has been a cash machine as an underdog of more than three points in his seven-year career, going 10-1 against the spread.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson scrambles against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson throws during warmups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, right, is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, left, is greeted by quarterback Russell Wilson after Lockett made a catch for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Two weeks after Aaron Rodgers opened as the biggest underdog of his NFL career at the Los Angeles Rams, Russell Wilson is in the same spot.

The Seahawks are 9½-point road underdogs to the Rams after the line opened at 10.

Wilson has been a cash machine as an underdog of more than three points in his seven-year career, going 10-1 against the spread. He’s also 10-3 ATS vs. the Rams.

Despite getting sacked 25 times this season, the dual-threat quarterback has the second-highest passer rating of his career at 108.6, good for eighth in the league. Wilson also is seventh in touchdown passes (18) against five interceptions.

Seattle covered as a 7½-point home underdog to the Rams in Week 5 in a 33-31 loss and catches the Rams (8-1) coming off their first defeat of the season to the Saints.

“The Rams are in the all-time flat spot,” Westgate sports book manager Ed Salmons said. “They just played New Orleans, and they play the Chiefs (Nov. 19). This is definitely a look-ahead spot.

“Seattle knows them really well, and I expect them to play them really close.”

Despite the Seahawks breaking up their vaunted “Legion of Boom” defense, they’re still sixth in the league in scoring defense and passing defense and have covered 15 of their past 23 games as underdogs.

The Rams have covered one of their past six games this season, and the underdog has covered six of the last seven meetings.

We recommend buying a half point to get plus 10, and hopefully we won’t need Todd Gurley to stop short of the end zone to preserve the cover, as was the case in Green Bay’s 29-27 loss to the Rams as a 7½-point underdog.

Four more plays (home team in CAPS):

Chargers (-9½) over RAIDERS: Oakland is tied with the Giants for the NFL’s worst record (1-7), has the league’s worst spread record (2-6) and is getting progressively worse. The Raiders were embarrassed by the 49ers, 34-3, in their last game and now face a surging Chargers squad that has covered 12 of the past 16 meetings in Oakland. The Raiders are 28th in scoring and 31st in scoring defense, and Derek Carr has thrown eight interceptions and taken 24 sacks. Philip Rivers has thrown for 19 touchdowns against three interceptions for the Chargers, who beat Oakland 26-10 on Oct. 7. The line has climbed to 10 at most Las Vegas sports books, but it was still 9½ on Friday night at Caesars Entertainment and Treasure Island.

EAGLES (-7) over Cowboys: Philadelphia is coming off its bye week, and Dallas is on a short week after Monday’s home loss to Tennessee. The Cowboys have covered one of their past 15 games on fewer than six days rest and are 0-3-1 ATS on the road this season. Carson Wentz is steadily improving and will be helped by the addition of receiver Golden Tate. Ezekiel Elliott was limited to 61 yards rushing Monday, Dak Prescott was sacked five times, and Dallas has yet to crack 17 points on the road this season.

COLTS (-3) over Jaguars: Jacksonville has dominated this series but is on a four-game losing streak and 0-4 spread skid. Indianapolis has won and covered its past two games and has a huge edge at quarterback with Andrew Luck over Blake Bortles. Luck is second in the NFL in TD passes with 23 and has been sacked only 10 times.

Patriots (-6½) over TITANS: New England has beaten Tennessee seven straight times and covered the past five meetings. It also has won and covered the past six games before its bye week. The Titans have a strong defense, but they’re No. 30 in total offense and won’t be able to keep up with the Patriots, who are averaging 35.5 points during their six-game win streak.

Last week: 3-2 against the spread

Season: 23-20-2

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.