Second-half Super Bowl line is pick’em, total at 28

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2019 - 5:17 pm
 

The second-half line on Super Bowl LIII is pick’em, with the Patriots at minus 120 and the Rams at even, meaning bettors have to wager $120 to win $100 on New England and $100 to win $100 on Los Angeles.

The total opened at 27½, before quickly moving to 28 following the second lowest-scoring first half in Super Bowl history (the Steelers led the Vikings 2-0 at halftime of Super Bowl IX in 1975).

The Patriots lead 3-0 on Stephen Gostkowski’s 42-yard field goal.

