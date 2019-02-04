Second-half Super Bowl line is pick’em, total at 28

The total opened at 27½, before quickly moving to 28 following the second lowest-scoring first half in Super Bowl history (the Steelers led the Vikings 2-0 at halftime of Super Bowl IX in 1975).

New England Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson, bottom, reaches for the ball under Los Angeles Rams' Marcus Peters (22) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The second-half line on Super Bowl LIII is pick’em, with the Patriots at minus 120 and the Rams at even, meaning bettors have to wager $120 to win $100 on New England and $100 to win $100 on Los Angeles.

The total opened at 27½, before quickly moving to 28 following the second lowest-scoring first half in Super Bowl history (the Steelers led the Vikings 2-0 at halftime of Super Bowl IX in 1975).

The Patriots lead 3-0 on Stephen Gostkowski’s 42-yard field goal.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.