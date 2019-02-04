Second-half Super Bowl line is pick’em, total at 28

The second-half line on Super Bowl LIII is pick’em, with the Patriots at minus 120 and the Rams at even, meaning bettors have to wager $120 to win $100 on New England and $100 to win $100 on Los Angeles.
The total opened at 27½, before quickly moving to 28 following the second lowest-scoring first half in Super Bowl history (the Steelers led the Vikings 2-0 at halftime of Super Bowl IX in 1975).
The Patriots lead 3-0 on Stephen Gostkowski’s 42-yard field goal.
