Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson among 7 best bets for 3M Open

Dustin Johnson is at the top of the odds board for this week’s PGA Tour event, but bettors could find some better spots deeper in the field.

United States' Dustin Johnson looks along the line of his putt on the 6th green during the first round British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Johnson is the 8-1 favorite at the Westgate for the 3M Open, which starts Thursday in Blaine, Minnesota. Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen and Patrick Reed are tied for the second choice at 16-1.

Las Vegas resident Collin Morikawa is not in the field after claiming his second major title at the British Open on Sunday. Oosthuizen is soldiering on after losing the lead heading into the final round.

Handicapper Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1), co-host of VSiN’s “Long Shots” golf betting show, offers his selections for this week, with comments on each and the best prices available in Las Vegas:

Sergio Garcia, 35-1

“After four straight missed cuts, Garcia has posted four straight top-20 finishes.” He also is in the top 10 in the field for shots gained off the tee and on approach.

Bubba Watson, 37-1

“Missed (the British Open) last week due to COVID-19 contact tracing, but it could potentially be a blessing in disguise as most of this field were either playing The Open over in England or were grinding at the Barbasol Championship last weekend.”

Doug Ghim, 50-1

“Was 18th on debut here last summer. … The putter can be shaky, just like his close friend and fellow Las Vegas resident Collin Morikawa’s can be, but he has gained on the greens in two of his last three starts.”

Jhonattan Vegas, 75-1

“Has had three top-11 finishes dating back to the Byron Nelson.”

Mito Pereira, 85-1

“Accomplished a rare feat last month. Pereira won his third Korn Ferry Tour event of the season (including the shortened 2020 season) and earned the immediate ‘battlefield promotion’ directly to the PGA Tour. … Has had three starts on the PGA Tour in the last three weeks and has improved each time out.”

Bo Hoag, 100-1

“Finished 12th here last year in his lone appearance. … Sits in the last spot to get into the FedEx Cup playoffs at No. 125 despite not having a top-10 finish. This looks like a good spot to lock in his status for next year.”

Bo Van Pelt, 300-1

“We will go with another Bo here. Van Pelt currently sits at No. 152 in the FedEx Cup standings and needs a high finish to regain that full PGA Tour status.”

