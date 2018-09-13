Sharks’ odds to win Stanley Cup now 10-1 after Erik Karlsson trade

The Sharks moved from 20-1 to win the 2019 Stanley Cup to 10-1 at the Westgate sports book, which also moved San Jose’s odds to win the Western Conference from 10-1 to 7-1.

Moments after the Sharks acquired defenseman Erik Karlsson on Thursday from the Ottawa Senators, San Jose’s odds were adjusted at Las Vegas sports books.

The Sharks moved from 20-1 to win the 2019 Stanley Cup to 10-1 at the Westgate sports book, which also moved San Jose’s odds to win the Western Conference from 10-1 to 7-1.

The Sharks’ odds to make the playoffs increased from minus 260 to minus 340, and their Pacific Division odds went from 7-2 to 9-4.

The Golden Knights remain the 7-4 favorite to win the division, with the Anaheim Ducks at 5-1 and the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames at 7-1.

San Jose’s addition of Karlsson, a two-time Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s best defenseman, also impacted their regular-season point total. The Westgate increased the total from 97½ points to 100½.

