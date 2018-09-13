Sharks’ odds to win Stanley Cup now 10-1 after Erik Karlsson trade

Moments after the Sharks acquired defenseman Erik Karlsson on Thursday from the Ottawa Senators, San Jose’s odds were adjusted at Las Vegas sports books.
The Sharks moved from 20-1 to win the 2019 Stanley Cup to 10-1 at the Westgate sports book, which also moved San Jose’s odds to win the Western Conference from 10-1 to 7-1.
The Sharks’ odds to make the playoffs increased from minus 260 to minus 340, and their Pacific Division odds went from 7-2 to 9-4.
The Golden Knights remain the 7-4 favorite to win the division, with the Anaheim Ducks at 5-1 and the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames at 7-1.
San Jose’s addition of Karlsson, a two-time Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s best defenseman, also impacted their regular-season point total. The Westgate increased the total from 97½ points to 100½.
