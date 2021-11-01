Sharp action causes ‘MNF’ line move on Giants-Chiefs

Sharp bets on Kansas City pushed the line from 9½ to 10 on Sunday and public money on the favorite moved it to 10½ on Monday at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws as New England Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (93) applies pressure during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Sharp bettors are banking on the Chiefs to bounce back from their most lopsided loss in five years against the Giants on “Monday Night Football.”

Kansas City was -13½ on the lookahead line but dropped to -9½ after it lost 27-3 at Tennessee and New York beat Carolina 25-3.

Sharp action on the Chiefs pushed the line back to 10 on Sunday and public money on the favorite moved it to 10½ on Monday at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

“We definitely need the Giants tonight,” MGM Resorts director of trading Jeff Stoneback said. “It’s not good when we have the public and the sharps on the same side.”

Kansas City, last in the AFC West at 3-4 and on a 4-14 ATS slide overall, leads the ticket and money count at BetMGM by a 2-1 margin.

“We’re going to end up needing the Giants,” DraftKings sportsbook director Johnny Avello said. “This is the game that tells me if the Chiefs are OK. They’ve been struggling lately. Are they OK or is this team basically just having a bad year, because they still have quality players.”

The consensus total is 52, with BetMGM at 52½.

“We always need the under, especially when it’s tied to a double-digit favorite and the popularity of the Chiefs,” Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said. “The under will definitely help us.”

One Caesars Sportsbook bettor is hoping Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Giants QB Daniel Jones don’t surpass Jets QB Mike White’s 405 passing yards in New York’s 34-31 win over Cincinnati on Sunday.

The bettor is one game away from cashing a $1,000 wager to win $125,000 on White (125-1) to be this week’s passing leader.

The Giants are on an 11-2 cover run as road underdogs.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.