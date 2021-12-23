Sharp action on side in 49ers-Titans ‘TNF’ matchup

The Westgate SuperBook and Circa Sports reported sharp action on the Tennessee Titans +3½ over the San Francisco 49ers, who were consensus 3-point favorites Thursday.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

After winning eight of their first 10 games, the injury-riddled Tennessee Titans have lost three of their past four while going 1-3 ATS.

But sharp bettors expect the Titans to get back on track on “Thursday Night Football” against the 49ers.

The Westgate SuperBook and Circa Sports reported sharp action on Tennessee +3½ over San Francisco, which was down to a consensus 3-point road favorite Thursday at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

“There was a move on the Titans (Wednesday),” Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said. “I think because of the presumed availability of (Tennessee wide receivers) A.J. Brown and Julio Jones.”

Circa momentarily bumped the line to 3½ on Thursday afternoon before lowering it back to 3.

SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said the biggest wager of the week so far was a sharp bet on the Titans +3½.

“Because of that wager, we need the 49ers at this point,” he said. “The majority of the money is on the Titans. But the 49ers have a lot more tickets on them.”

The early action also was on Tennessee at Station Casinos, though Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said the book expects to need the Titans when the game kicks off.

“Just because of the fact the Titans have had all these injuries. They still have two offensive linemen out, and Brown and Julio Jones are still banged up a bit,” he said. “The Niners are one of those teams nobody wants to play right now.”

After a 3-5 start, San Francisco has won and covered five of its past six games, including Sunday’s 31-13 rout of the Atlanta Falcons.

Tennessee held Pittsburgh to 168 yards of total offense Sunday, but turned the ball over four times in a 19-13 loss.

The Titans are +150 on the money line, and the consensus total is 44½. Tennessee has gone under in three of its past four games. The Niners are on a 1-0-1 under uptick.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.