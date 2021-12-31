Sharp bets at different numbers on Raiders-Colts amid line moves

The line on the Raiders-Colts game has been all over the place since it was reported Tuesday that Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz was placed on the COVID list.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) is tripped up by Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The line on Sunday’s Raiders-Colts game has been all over the place since it was reported Tuesday that Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz was placed on the COVID-19 list.

Sharp bettors are on both sides of the pivotal matchup at different numbers.

The South Point sportsbook took sharp action on the Raiders +7½, and BetMGM took sharp bets on Las Vegas at +7 before the news broke that Wentz might miss the game.

Books took the game off the board Tuesday before reposting the Colts as 2½-point favorites a few hours later after it was reported that the NFL adopted new COVID-19 protocols that reduce the mandated quarantine for players who test positive from 10 days to five days — giving Wentz a chance to play.

The Colts climbed to consensus 7-point favorites by Friday at Las Vegas books.

“We had some sharp action on the Colts -2½ when they knew Wentz had a chance to be cleared for the game,” Circa Sports oddsmaker Chris Bennett said Friday. “We took a sharp bet on the Colts -6½ -115 (Thursday), which is only good if Wentz is cleared.

“Right now we are the highest in the market with the Raiders +7½ -115, and nobody wants it.”

If Wentz doesn’t clear protocols Sunday, he’s expected to be replaced by rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who hasn’t thrown a pass in the NFL.

Caesars Sportsbook took a six-figure sharp bet Thursday on the Colts -6½. The South Point had the game off the board since Tuesday before reopening Indianapolis at -6½ on Thursday.

Both books were at 7 on Friday.

“We took it off the board because it was too big of a difference between Wentz and Ehlinger,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said. “But it looks like Wentz is going to play. I thought 7 was a really good number on that game.”

The total is 44½, and the Raiders are +250 on the money line.

BetMGM reported almost identical action in tickets and money on the game, the most heavily bet matchup of NFL Week 17.

“We have one more ticket written on the Raiders than the Colts right now,” MGM Resorts director of trading Jeff Stoneback said. “And there’s $3,000 more on the Colts than the Raiders right now.”

At Station Casinos, 63 percent of the tickets are on Indianapolis, and the Colts also lead the way in money wagered.

“We’ll be Raiders fans, for sure,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said.

The Raiders (8-7, 6-9 ATS) have won two straight games to keep their playoff hopes alive and need to win their final two games to clinch their second postseason berth in 19 years.

The Colts (9-6, 10-5 ATS) have won and covered three consecutive games and can clinch a playoff spot with a win.

The Raiders are on a 2-6 ATS slide and have scored 17 points or fewer in each of their past four games. They had hoped to get Darren Waller back this week, but the star tight end was placed on the COVID-19 list Wednesday and is expected to miss the game.

With Wentz’s status still uncertain, stay tuned for more line moves.

“It’s kind of driving us nuts trying to stay on top of that stuff,” Andrews said.

