Sharp bets on Bills-Titans, Eagles-Vikings ‘MNF’ games

The Westgate SuperBook took sharp play on the sides of both games and also took a respected bet on the Eagles-Vikings under 51½. The consensus total is now 49½.

Sharp bettors and the betting public are backing both favorites in a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader.

The Bills are 10-point home favorites over the Titans in the first game (4:15 p.m.). The Westgate SuperBook took a sharp wager on Buffalo -9½ on Saturday.

“The public is involved with the Bills on teasers and money lines and such, as they will be on almost every game this season,” SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said. “Right now, we need the Titans +9½.”

Buffalo blew out the Rams 31-10 in the Sept. 8 NFL season opener, while Tennessee blew a 13-0 halftime lead over the New York Giants in a 21-20 season-opening loss.

The Titans won the last two meetings with the Bills, including a 34-31 home win last season. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen slipped on fourth-and-1 from the Tennessee 3-yard line with 21 seconds left and was stopped for no gain.

The total is 47½.

The Eagles are consensus 2½-point home favorites over the Vikings in the nightcap (5:30 p.m.), with South Point sportsbook at Philadelphia -3.

Sharp action has been reported on both sides of this matchup of 1-0 teams. Westgate initially took sharp play on Minnesota +3 when it first opened the line. BetMGM took a $247,500 wager on Philadelphia -2. MGM Resorts director of trading Lamarr Mitchell texted Monday that the “sharps are on the Eagles.”

“We’re still taking six-figure bets on the Eagles,” Mitchell said via text.

Philadelphia defeated Detroit 38-35 in its opener, while Minnesota beat Green Bay 23-7.

The consensus total is 49½, with South Point at 49.

“We got sharp play on the Vikings-Eagles under 51½,” Sherman said. “It was a respected player who played it under. I know it opened less than that so maybe he thought that was the high point.

“We need the over at this point.”

It’s a different story at Station Casinos, which needs the under.

“The public is on both favorites and they’re clearly on the over in the Vikings-Eagles game,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “I’m not convinced the Eagles will walk through the Vikings. They’re both really good. They’re both the favorites to win their divisions right now.

“The Eagles ran through the Lions, but they gave up 35 points for the backdoor cover. I’m anxious to see how they perform against the Vikings.”

Esposito doesn’t like Tennessee’s chances against the clear Super Bowl favorites.

“The Bills are so good,” he said. “I love (Titans coach) Mike Vrabel. He might be one of the better coaches in the league. I just don’t know if they’re good enough to compete here.”

At WynnBET, 76.7 percent of the money ATS is on the Bills and 60.6 percent of the tickets are on Buffalo. In the nightcap, 58.9 percent of the money ATS is on the Eagles and 56.4 percent of the tickets are on the Vikings.

The tickets favor the over in both games, but the money favors the under. In Buffalo-Tennessee, 82.4 percent of the money is on the under and 66.7 percent of tickets are on the over. In Philadelphia-Minnesota, 56.5 percent of the money is on the under and 65.5 percent of tickets are on the over.

Bettors at BetMGM are all over Allen to go over his props of 1½ TD passes (98 percent of bets), 261½ passing yards (94 percent) and 40½ rushing yards (78 percent).

The most popular prop in the nightcap is Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to go over 51½ rushing yards.

