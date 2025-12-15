Sharp bets on sides, total in Steelers-Dolphins Monday night matchup

The Pittsburgh Steelers have won 22 straight home games on “Monday Night Football” and are 3-point favorites over the Miami Dolphins. The consensus total is 42½.

The Steelers have won 22 straight home games on “Monday Night Football,” and sharp bettors are banking on them to extend that streak to 23 against the Dolphins.

Pittsburgh is a consensus 3-point favorite (-116) over Miami, which has lost 13 games in a row when the temperature is less than 40 degrees at kickoff. The temperature is expected to be around 20 when the game kicks off Monday night.

Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray said sharp bettors backed the Steelers -3 and on the money line (-175).

“It’s a pretty well bet game,” he said. “There’s a little more action on it than I would’ve expected.”

There was also some sharp money on the Dolphins at +3½ when Pittsburgh star pass rusher T.J. Watt was ruled out after having surgery to repair a partially collapsed lung.

“When they announced Watt was out, they took the 3½,” Boomer’s Sportsbook director of trading Nick Bogdanovich said. “I think you’ll see a little Steeler money show up (Monday). It’s cold there, and they love betting against Miami in the cold.”

The consensus total is 42½ after opening at 41½. Murray said the sharps bet on the over at the Westgate.

The Dolphins (6-7) have won five of their past six games while going 4-2 against the spread, and they’re on a 5-1 under run.

The Steelers (7-6) have a half-game lead over the Ravens (7-7) in the AFC North after beating Baltimore 27-22 last week as 5½-point road underdogs. Pittsburgh has gone over in two of its past three games, though it’s on a 4-2 under run overall.

“The ticket count still clearly favors the Steelers at close to 70 percent,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “The Dolphins historically don’t play well in these cold-weather games. We’re going to be Dolphins fans.”

