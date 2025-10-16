Sharp bets on Steelers-Bengals total in ‘Icy Hot Bowl’ on ‘TNF’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are consensus 5½-point road favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC North matchup on “Thursday Night Football,” and the total is 45.

will become the second pair of quarterbacks 40 or older to start a game against each other on "Thursday Night Football."

“Oldest quarterbacks playing this week, let’s go,” Pittsburgh defensive tackle Cameron Heyward playfully said to Rodgers. “Icy Hot bowl. I love it!”

Despite the advanced ages of Rodgers, 41, and Flacco, 40, sharp bettors are banking on the AFC North matchup to go over the total, which shot up to 45 on Thursday after it opened at 42½.

“Ticket count favors the over at 78 percent,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said Thursday afternoon. “Keeping it under is the key tonight.”

Cincinnati has gone over in four of its past five games, including Sunday’s 27-18 loss to the Packers. The Steelers have a 3-2 over-under record, though they’ve gone under in two of their past three games, including Sunday’s 23-9 win over the Browns.

Pittsburgh is a consensus 5½-point favorite over the Bengals after the line opened at 4. The Steelers are -5 (-105 both sides) at the Westgate SuperBook.

“For whatever reason, (the Steelers) struggle on Thursday night games,” SuperBook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “To me, it’s either Bengals or pass. I could never lay this many points with the Steelers on the road.”

Pittsburgh is 0-6 on Thursday against divisional opponents.

Pro sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw also leans to Cincinnati, though he didn’t bet the game.

“I could only bet the ’dog in this game,” he said. “I would take 6 if it gets there.”

Road teams won and covered both meetings last season, and the Steelers have won and covered the past three games in Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh has scored a touchdown in four straight games and is the most bet player to score a touchdown Thursday at BetMGM, where he pays +145.

Tom Brady and Drew Brees are the only previous pair of quarterbacks in their 40s to start against each other.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.