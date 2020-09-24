99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Betting

Sharp betting group backs Dolphins against Jaguars

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2020 - 2:04 pm
 

At least one sharp betting group is backing the Miami Dolphins against the Jacksonville Jaguars, prompting the Westgate to move the line.

The host Jaguars (1-1) are down to -2½ (-120) favorites against the Dolphins (0-2) at the Westgate for Thursday’s game. Other Las Vegas sportsbooks remained at Jaguars -3, though some had the Dolphins juiced to +3 (-120).

“We wanted to be the first to book to 2.5,” Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said via text message.

The Jaguars have a few key injuries, including receiver D.J. Chark and kicker Josh Lambo.

The total is at 49, with a couple of books at 49½. It has steadily risen from an opener of 45.

“Quite a few sharps on the over,” Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said via text.

The public was still backing the Jaguars, several sportsbook directors reported.

“Action brisk on fave and over. No shock there,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said via text. “Better than expected handle so far.”

The Jaguars were expected to be the NFL’s worst team before the season, but they defeated Indianapolis 27-20 in the opener, then pushed Tennessee to the limit before falling 33-30. The Dolphins fell short in losses to New England (21-11) and Buffalo (31-28).

Media attention has focused on the quarterback facial hair battle between the handlebar mustache of Jacksonville’s Gardner Minshew vs. Miami’s bearded Ryan Fitzpatrick.

“Great hair game with these two QBs,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said via text.

He said the ticket count in straight bets and parlays favors the Jaguars.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Slots jackpot hits for nearly $3.8M at Northern Nevada casino
Slots jackpot hits for nearly $3.8M at Northern Nevada casino
2
$437K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$437K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
3
Breonna Taylor protest spreads to downtown Las Vegas
Breonna Taylor protest spreads to downtown Las Vegas
4
Shooter sought after 1 grazed in latest Las Vegas Strip violence
Shooter sought after 1 grazed in latest Las Vegas Strip violence
5
Woman charged with trafficking girl as prostitute in Las Vegas
Woman charged with trafficking girl as prostitute in Las Vegas
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Oklahoma State wide receiver Dillon Stoner (17) runs the ball against Tulsa during an NCAA coll ...
College football betting trends — Week 3
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Oklahoma State has won and covered the last five games against West Virginia. The Cowboys entered 2020 on a 13-4 spread uptick. The Mountaineers were 4-6 as underdogs last season.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald makes a catch as Washington Football Team line ...
NFL records against the spread, over-under
RJ

Arizona covered for the second straight week and was one of three NFC West teams to move to 2-0 against the spread.

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Der ...
NFL BETTING BLOG: Final prop bet grades
By / RJ

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders’ first game in Las Vegas. Bad beats, player props, live line movement and more.