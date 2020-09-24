Sharp betting group backs Dolphins against Jaguars

The Westgate moved down to Jacksonville -2½ after the group took Miami +3. Circa Sports reported sharp action on the over in the Thursday game.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) passes against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

At least one sharp betting group is backing the Miami Dolphins against the Jacksonville Jaguars, prompting the Westgate to move the line.

The host Jaguars (1-1) are down to -2½ (-120) favorites against the Dolphins (0-2) at the Westgate for Thursday’s game. Other Las Vegas sportsbooks remained at Jaguars -3, though some had the Dolphins juiced to +3 (-120).

“We wanted to be the first to book to 2.5,” Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said via text message.

The Jaguars have a few key injuries, including receiver D.J. Chark and kicker Josh Lambo.

The total is at 49, with a couple of books at 49½. It has steadily risen from an opener of 45.

“Quite a few sharps on the over,” Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said via text.

The public was still backing the Jaguars, several sportsbook directors reported.

“Action brisk on fave and over. No shock there,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said via text. “Better than expected handle so far.”

The Jaguars were expected to be the NFL’s worst team before the season, but they defeated Indianapolis 27-20 in the opener, then pushed Tennessee to the limit before falling 33-30. The Dolphins fell short in losses to New England (21-11) and Buffalo (31-28).

Media attention has focused on the quarterback facial hair battle between the handlebar mustache of Jacksonville’s Gardner Minshew vs. Miami’s bearded Ryan Fitzpatrick.

“Great hair game with these two QBs,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said via text.

He said the ticket count in straight bets and parlays favors the Jaguars.

