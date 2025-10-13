Sharp bettors, $110K wager on same side in Bills-Falcons game Monday

The Bills are 3½-point favorites over the Falcons, and the Commanders are 5½-point favorites over the Bears in a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes against the New Orleans Saints in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The Bills have failed to cover their past three games, all at home.

Sharp bettors are banking on Buffalo’s losing streak against the spread to continue on the road against the Falcons in the first game of a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader.

A bettor at Caesars Sportsbook also is backing Atlanta. The bettor placed a $110,000 wager on the Falcons +4 before the line at the book dipped to 3½.

The Bills are consensus 3½-point favorites over Atlanta after the line opened at 5. The line was still at 4 at BetMGM and South Point sportsbooks Sunday night.

“There’s been sharp money coming in on the Falcons. They went from +4 to +3½,” Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray said. “Atlanta is off a bye week, and they’re at home. But I think we’ll probably still need Atlanta. We’re going to have a lot of money line parlays carrying into Buffalo, and we’re going to get a lot of two-team money line parlays on Buffalo and the Commanders.

“We’ll definitely need Chicago in the second game.”

The Commanders have ticked up to consensus 5½-point home favorites over the Bears in the nightcap Monday after the line opened at 4½.

“We’re going to be huge Bears fans,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Anything live from Saturday and Sunday’s games are all going to be going to the Commanders.”

Esposito said 88 percent of the tickets at STN Sports are on the Bills and 74 percent are on the Commanders.

Washington has won and covered its past five at home and nine of 11, while Chicago, which is coming off its bye week, has won and covered its past two games.

Atlanta is on a 4-8 spread skid.

The total on both games is available at 49½ and 50 at different books. The Bills are on a 14-6 over run. The Bears are on a 6-3 over run.

The Washington-Chicago matchup is a rematch of last season’s “Hail Maryland,” as some Commanders fans call it, or “Fail Mary,” as some Bears fans call it. Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels completed a 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to Noah Brown with no time left in last year’s game to lift the Commanders to an 18-15 win over Chicago.

Brown and fellow wideout Terry McLaurin have been ruled out for Monday’s game, and Washington receiver Deebo Samuel is questionable with a heel injury.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.