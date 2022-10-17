Sharp bettors all over side in Broncos-Chargers ‘MNF’ game

Las Vegas sportsbooks say sharp bettors have moved the line for the game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on “Monday Night Football.”

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws as Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Broncos are 1-4 against the spread and coming off arguably the ugliest NFL game of the season in a 12-9 overtime home loss to the Colts.

But sharp bettors are banking on Denver to bounce back and cover at the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football.”

The Chargers, 4-1 ATS, opened as 6-point home favorites, but action on the underdogs has caused the consensus line to drop to 4.

“Wiseguys took the Broncos +6, +5 and +4½,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said via text message. “We need the Chargers.”

The Westgate SuperBook also took sharp money on the Broncos +5 before lowering the line to 4½ on Sunday and to 4 on Monday.

“We need the Chargers,” Westgate vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said. “Even the public has been on the Broncos’ side. There’s more Broncos money than Chargers money at this time.

“The Chargers haven’t been too good in the role of favorites at home since they moved there (to SoFi Stadium). And a lot of people think this might be the Broncos’ last stand, as poorly as they’ve played.”

A BetMGM bettor in Nevada wagered $110,000 to win $100,000 on Denver +5½.

“We will definitely need the Chargers,” MGM Resorts director of trading Lamarr Mitchell said.

The line is at 4½ at BetMGM and Station Casinos, which needs the Broncos.

“The public is all over the Chargers. Sharps are on the Broncos,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said in a text. “Looks like we’re Broncos and over fans.”

The consensus total is 45½. Unders are 9-3-1 in Week 6.

Denver, last in the league in scoring at 15.0 points per game, has a 4-1 under record this season and is riding a 16-6 under run overall.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.