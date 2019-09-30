76°F
Sharp bettors back Bengals, over vs. Steelers on ‘MNF’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2019 - 1:49 pm
 

There were seven winless teams in the NFL after Sunday’s games. But there will be only six after Monday night’s matchup between the 0-3 Steelers and 0-3 Bengals in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have won 16 consecutive “Monday Night Football” games at home, but sharp bettors are banking on the Bengals to cover the spread in this one.

Pittsburgh opened as a 4½-point favorite, but the line is down to 3 (minus 120) at multiple Las Vegas sportsbooks and to 3½ (Even) at the majority of books.

“We definitely need the Steelers in this game,” The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback said. “That’s very, very unusual on ‘Monday Night Football’ to be rooting for the favorite. We were at 3½ Even (on Sunday), and sharp money took the plus 3½ minus 120.

“It’s not a big decision. The public is not excited about this game. It’s kind of a dud game.”

Sharp money also is on the over. The total is up to 45½ at MGM Resorts after opening at 43½. The consensus total is 45.

The road team has covered seven of the last eight meetings in the series, and the under is 4-1 in the last five meetings between the AFC North division rivals.

