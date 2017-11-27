Sharp bettors back ‘MNF’ over with Ravens-Texans

The popular favorite-and-over parlay has cashed in the last six “Monday Night Football” games.

Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello had no interest in talking about the unappealing “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Ravens and the Texans.

“This is the kind of game where you tell your wife, ‘Honey, there’s a big football game tonight, but this night’s all about you,’” he said.

Many bettors apparently feel the same way as there’s been minimal action on the game. The Ravens are favored by 7 or 7½ points and the total is 39½ at Las Vegas sports books.

“We’re starting to get a little bit of Ravens money but it’s a very lightly bet game,” The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback said. “I think everyone’s burned out from so much football the last few days.”

Stoneback said he did take some professional money on the over, which opened at 38.

The popular favorite-and-over parlay has cashed in the last six games on Monday night.

“We’ve been getting crushed on Monday nights,” Stoneback said.

Baltimore is the king of NFL prime-time, with a league-leading 11-1 record in night games since John Harbaugh took over as coach in 2008. The Ravens have won nine consecutive prime-time games, the longest streak in the NFL.

Houston is 1-9 ATS in its last 10 Monday games and is riding a 6-2 over uptick.

Baltimore has the league’s worst passing attack, but the Texans have the 26th-ranked passing defense. Houston quarterback Tom Savage faces a Ravens defense that leads the league in interceptions with 16.

