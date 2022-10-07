Sharp bettors back Raiders over Chiefs on ‘MNF’

The Raiders were crushed by the Chiefs in both meetings last season. But pro sports bettors expect the Raiders to give them a run for their money on Monday night.

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a touchdown catch over Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders were crushed by Kansas City in both meetings last season, 41-14 at home and 48-9 on the road.

But professional sports bettors expect the Raiders to give the Chiefs a run for their money on “Monday Night Football” at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City is a 7-point favorite after the line reached as high as 7½. South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said he took sharp money on the Raiders +7½. Westgate SuperBook director John Murray said a sharp player at their Las Vegas book took the Raiders +7 (Even).

“It’s a tough spot for the Chiefs,” Murray said. “They had the big Sunday night win over Tampa last week and they have the Bills game looming next Sunday. Probably the best game of the entire NFL regular season.

“The Raiders can throw a scare into them if they are more aggressive in the red zone. They aren’t going to beat Kansas City by kicking 21-yard field goals.”

Indeed, the Raiders have settled for five field goals of 26 yards or less in their first four games, including a 21-yarder in a loss at Tennessee and 22- and 26-yarders in last week’s 32-23 win over Denver.

Professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw also leans to the Raiders, who split the 2020 season series with the Chiefs, winning 40-32 on the road and losing 35-31 at home.

“I do favor the Raiders if I can get 7½ and I would imagine it will be 7½ before it’s said and done,” he said. “It’s a divisional game and although the Chiefs have played great, the Raiders have a good running game and I believe they’ll be able to run.

“I just think the Raiders are a little bit better of a team than their record indicates.”

Whitelaw noted that the Raiders are 1-3, but they’ve lost close games to the Chargers (24-19), Titans (24-22) and Cardinals (29-23, overtime).

“I would anticipate a close game here,” he said. “The Raiders are getting more adjusted to (coach Josh) McDaniels. It’s just taken them a little bit longer to mesh.

“They’ve played two road games, at Tennessee and at the Chargers, and they were in both games. They’re stepping up a little bit because the Chiefs are better than both those teams. But the Raiders are better than they were in those spots. I think that the Raiders will give the Chiefs all they can handle.”

The total is 51½ and 78 percent of bettors at Station Casinos are on the over. Bettors also are loading up on the over at BetMGM, where 79 percent of the tickets and 72 percent of the money is on the over.

The last four meetings went over the total.

Sportsbooks will likely be rooting for the Raiders in this one as more than 85 percent of the tickets and money ATS at Caesars and BetMGM are on Kansas City.

At Station, 72 percent of the tickets are on the Chiefs.

“Despite the Raiders win last week over Denver, which was really difficult to watch (Thursday) night, I believe guests saw what KC did on the road at Tampa and are back on that bus,” Station Casinos sportsbook vice president Jason McCormick said.

The Chiefs whipped the Buccaneers 41-31 to improve to 3-1 straight up and 2-2 ATS.

“With Denver’s loss, and a tough game on tap for the Chargers, the Chiefs can gain some separation in the division with a win,” McCormick said. “The Raiders bye week in Week 6 is followed by six straight winnable games.”

