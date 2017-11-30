Sharp bettors back Redskins over Cowboys on ‘TNF’

Washington opened as a 2½-point underdog at Dallas, but sharp action has since made the Redskins a 1½-point favorite at most Las Vegas sports books.

The sharp money is on the Redskins over the Cowboys on “Thursday Night Football.”

Washington opened as a 2½-point underdog at Dallas, but sharp action has since made the Redskins a 1½-point favorite at most Las Vegas sports books.

TI sports book director Tony Nevill said he’s glad the game isn’t being played during the National Finals Rodeo, which takes place from Dec. 7 to 16 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“They usually play it while the rodeo is going on, and the Cowboys won the last couple years. We get smoked at Treasure Island because we’ve got people going to Gilley’s every night to drink ice cold beer,” he said. “When I looked at my power rankings, I had the Redskins favored by a half-point, so the number is just about what I figured it should be.

“The sharp money is on the Redskins, but we may get some buyback as we get closer to game time.”

The total is at 47 after opening at 44½.

Both 5-6 teams played on Thanksgiving, with Washington beating the Giants 20-10 and Dallas getting drilled by the Chargers 28-6.

The Cowboys have averaged only 7.7 points during their three-game losing streak without running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Dallas has won the past three meetings, including a 33-19 win at Washington in Week 8, and five of the past six while going 4-2 ATS.

The underdog is 29-10 ATS in the past 39 meetings. The Redskins are 15-7 ATS in the past 22 meetings and are on a 12-4 ATS uptick on the road.

The past four meetings have gone over the total, and the over is 24-8 in Washington’s past 32 games. In their meeting earlier this season, Kirk Cousins threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown with 21 seconds left to push the game over the total.

