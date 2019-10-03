Sharp bettors back Seahawks over Rams on ‘Thursday Night Football’

The Seattle Seahawks, who have covered four of the last five meetings, are up to 1½-point home favorites over the Rams. Los Angeles opened as a 1½-point favorite.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Rams have won their last three games against the Seahawks and six of the past eight meetings overall. But sharp bettors at CG Technology backed Seattle at pick over Los Angeles on “Thursday Night Football” at CenturyLink Field.

The Seahawks (3-1), who have covered four of the last five meetings, are up to 1½-point favorites over the Rams (3-1).

Los Angeles opened as a 1½-point favorite on the look-ahead line before getting whipped 55-40 at home by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff has thrown six interceptions. Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is off to one of the best starts of his career with eight touchdown passes and no interceptions. Wilson leads the NFC in passer rating and is second in the NFL.

The total is 49. The over has cashed in the last three meetings, but the under is 3-1 on Thursday night this season.

