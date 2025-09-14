Sharp bettors back side in Raiders-Chargers ‘Monday Night Football’ game

The Los Angeles Chargers are consensus 3½-point favorites over the Raiders and the total is 46½ in the nightcap of a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader at Allegiant Stadium.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, and quarterback Justin Herbert (10) watch as wide receiver Quentin Johnston is tended to during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The last time the Raiders played the Chargers in a prime-time game, they set a franchise record for points in a 63-21 romp on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 15 of the 2023 season at Allegiant Stadium.

Los Angeles fired coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco the day after the debacle and Jim Harbaugh took over as coach last season, when the Chargers won and covered both meetings with the Raiders.

Sharp bettors are banking on L.A. to win again and spoil the Raiders’ home opener in the nightcap of a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader.

The Chargers opened as 3-point favorites over the Raiders on the lookahead line and the number was bumped up to 3½ after they beat the Chiefs 27-21 in Brazil in their season opener and tight end Brock Bowers was injured in the Raiders’ 20-13 win over the Patriots in New England.

The consensus line was Chargers -3½ (even) on Sunday and that could move depending on the status of Bowers. He was limited in practice Saturday after not practicing Thursday or Friday and is listed as questionable for the game.

“That’s kind of the reason the line went up,” Westgate SuperBook oddsmaker Ed Salmons said. “Plus, it’s the last game of the weekend. That game is always going to get bet to the favorite.”

The ticket count is in favor of the Chargers, who account for 63 percent of the wagers against the spread at STN Sports and 56 percent of the money at BetMGM.

“Our guests back the Raiders heavily but I’m not sure the Chargers aren’t the best team in the AFC West right now. They’ve narrowed the gap on the Chiefs,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said before Sunday’s games. “The Raiders played pretty well in Week 1 and having a veteran quarterback now (in Geno Smith) and (coach) Pete Carroll and (offensive coordinator) Chip Kelly helped a lot. But this Chargers team is really, really good.

“My guess is we’re going to need the Raiders for a little when they kick off Monday night, even though they’re at home.”

L.A. is -170 on the money line and the Raiders are +150.

The consensus total is 46½ after opening at 44½ and was at 47 at Circa. At BetMGM, 72 percent of the tickets and 92 percent of the money are on the over.

The Chargers are riding a 9-2 over run and a 10-2 regular-season streak ATS.

Props

Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty scored a touchdown in his NFL debut and is the -119 second choice at Caesars Sportsbook to a score a touchdown in his home opener. He’s also the +575 second choice to be the first touchdown scorer behind Chargers running back Omarion Hampton, who is the -120 favorite to score an anytime touchdown and the +525 favorite to score the first touchdown.

Jeanty’s rushing yards prop is 68½ (under-120) after he was held to 38 yards rushing by the Patriots.

Smith’s passing yards prop is 242½ after he threw for 362 yards and a touchdown at New England. He’s -137 to throw under 1½ touchdown passes.

L.A. quarterback Justin Herbert’s passing yards prop is 254½ and he’s -125 to throw over 1½ touchdown passes after throwing for 318 yards and three touchdowns against Kansas City.

Despite being questionable, Bowers’ receiving yards prop is 61½ (u-118). Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers’ receiving yards over-under is 59½.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.