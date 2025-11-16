Sharp bettors back side in Raiders-Cowboys ‘Monday Night Football’ game

The Cowboys are consensus 3½-point favorites over the Raiders on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium, and the total is 50.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith warms up against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Raiders have lost three straight games and seven of their last eight, but they’ve covered two straight and three of their last four.

Sharp bettors expect the Silver and Black to extend their spread streak as home underdogs to the Cowboys on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium.

Dallas is a consensus 3½-point favorite but the line has dipped to 3 at several sportsbooks, including Circa Sports, South Point and Westgate SuperBook, which reported sharp action on the Raiders.

“One of our sharper players took the Raiders +3½ -108 on Tuesday, so there’s definitely some sharp action on the Raiders at 3½,” SuperBook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “I’m sure it’s just betting against Dallas. When they win by three, they’re pretty happy.

“You would think the Raiders would score some points against their defense.”

The Raiders are +3½ (-115) at STN Sports, which also took some sophisticated action on the underdog.

“A little sharp money on the Raiders has caused us to reduce the juice a bit,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “The public is still backing the Cowboys.”

The betting public is all over the Cowboys (3-5-1, 4-5 against the spread) at BetMGM, where they account for 82 percent of the wagers and 86 percent of the money. Dallas, coming off a bye week, has lost and failed to cover its last two games.

“I think we’ll wind up needing the Raiders,” Salmons said. “The public, at the end, will bet on Dallas. I’m convinced of that.”

All over the under

The consensus total is 50 and as low as 49½ (at Caesars Sportsbook) after opening at 51.

Bettors are backing the under despite the fact that Dallas has been one of the best over teams in the NFL at 6-3 and had a 5-0 over streak snapped last time out in a 27-17 loss to the Cardinals.

The under accounts for 74 percent of the tickets at BetMGM and 65 percent of the money, and the under also leads by a 2-1 ticket margin at STN Sports, a disparity Esposito called “shocking.”

“As the norm has been we’re always overwhelmed with over money on all Cowboys games,” he said. “This is clearly a product of the Raiders offense being ranked near the bottom in scoring, first downs and offensive categories.”

The Raiders (2-7, 4-5 ATS), next to last in the league in scoring with 15.4 points per game, have gone under in four of their last five games. They lost 10-7 at Denver last time out Nov. 6 on “Thursday Night Football.”

Salmons attributed the under play to a combination of the Cowboys acquiring two new defensive players in defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson, and the Raiders dealing with injuries to quarterback Geno Smith and on the offensive line.

“That’s a tough bet,” he said. “I know there will be plenty of money on the over come game day.”

Props

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is -150 at Caesars to score an anytime touchdown and +550 to be the first touchdown scorer. Tight end Brock Bowers is +104 to score a touchdown and +850 to score the first touchdown.

Smith’s touchdown passes prop is over-under 1½ (under-117) and he’s a -159 favorite to throw an interception.

Best bet

Legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger made the Raiders (+3) one of his best bets in the Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge.

“Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly had 10 days to figure out that Geno Smith needs to target Brock Bowers more than three times in a game,” he said.

