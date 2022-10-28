Sharp bettors back side in Raiders-Saints game

The Raiders are 1½-point road favorites over the Saints after the line opened at 2½. The total is 49½ and both teams have gone over in their last four games.

In the Raiders’ first home game at Allegiant Stadium, they beat the New Orleans Saints 34-24 on September 21, 2020, on “Monday Night Football.”

Sharp bettors are banking on the Saints to win and cover the rematch Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Raiders are 1½-point favorites over the Saints after the line opened at 2½.

“Wise guys took the Saints +2½ and +2,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said in a text. “We need the Raiders. That’s who I like.”

Circa sportsbook reported taking sharp action on the Saints on the money line. The Raiders are -123 at Circa on the money line and New Orleans is +105.

Station Casinos also reported sharp money on the Saints and public action on the Raiders, who account for 74 percent of the tickets.

“Good two-way action on the game. Number has dropped, however, a full point,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said.

At BetMGM, 80 percent of the tickets are on the Raiders.

“It’s early, but we will definitely need the Saints,” MGM Resorts director of trading Lamarr Mitchell said Friday afternoon.

There was very light action on the game at the Westgate SuperBook.

“The line dropped (Thursday) as Davante Adams didn’t practice but he did (Friday),” SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “We expect Raiders support starting (Saturday).”

Professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw said that if he played the game, he would probably bet on the Saints.

“The Raiders have injuries. Adams has a bad flu and Derek Carr has missed a little practice,” he said. “He’s fine, but any time you’re missing practice, that can hurt you in the game.”

The total is 49½ and more tickets have been written on the over at BetMGM than on any other game. At Station, 63 percent of the tickets are on the over.

The Raiders have gone over in four straight games and are the NFL’s best over team at 4-1-1. The Saints also have gone over in their last four games and are tied for the league’s second-best over-under record at 5-2.

After losing and failing to cover their first three games this season, the Raiders (2-4, 3-3 ATS) have won two of their last three while going 3-0 ATS. The lone outright loss in that stretch was a 30-29 defeat at Kansas City.

“This is the second game for Vegas in a stretch of six straight winnable games,” Esposito said.

The Raiders beat the Houston Texans 38-20 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium and covered as 7-point favorites. After their game at New Orleans, the Raiders will face the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.

The Saints (2-5, 2-5 ATS) have lost and failed to cover their last two games to the Cincinnati Bengals (30-26) and Arizona Cardinals (42-34).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.