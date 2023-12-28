Sharp bettors back side, total in Browns-Jets on ‘TNF’

The Cleveland Browns are consensus 7½-point home favorites over the New York Jets, and the consensus total is 34 for the “Thursday Night Football” matchup.

The past eight “Thursday Night Football” games have gone over the total. But sharp bettors are banking on that trend to end Thursday when the Browns try to clinch a playoff spot against the Jets.

The Westgate SuperBook and South Point sportsbook reported sharp money on under 36½, and the South Point also took sharp action under 36.

The total — the lowest on the board for NFL Week 17 — was at 35 on Wednesday before dropping to a consensus 34 on Thursday. The number was 33½ at the SuperBook and 34½ at Caesars Sportsbook on Thursday afternoon.

Cleveland is a consensus 7½-point home favorite. The line dipped to -7 (-120) on Thursday at the SuperBook.

South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said he took sharp bets on both sides of the game.

“Sharp money on Browns -7 and Jets +8,” he said in a text message.

Bettors are all over the Browns at Station Casinos.

“Ticket counts and money clearly favor the Browns. Ticket count is almost 4-1 in favor of Cleveland,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Public really backing the Browns against (Jets quarterback Trevor) Siemian.”

Cleveland (10-5, 9-5-1 ATS, 9-6 over/under) can clinch its second playoff berth in four years with a win over New York (6-9, 5-9-1 ATS, 6-9 over-under). The Jets are +275 on the money line.

The Browns have won and covered three straight behind veteran quarterback Joe Flacco and are 5-0 ATS as home favorites this season. They’re also on a 4-1 over run.

But Flacco could be without his top target. Receiver Amari Cooper, who set a franchise record for receiving yards with 265 in Sunday’s win over the Texans, will be a game-time decision because of a heel injury.

The Jets have won two of their past three games, but failed to cover as 3-point favorites in last week’s 30-28 win over Washington. New York is 1-4-1 ATS on the road and mired in a 1-5 spread slide overall.

The Jets are on a 4-0 under run on the road.

