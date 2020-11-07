Sharp bettors back side, total in Raiders-Chargers game

The South Point reported Friday that there was a lot of sharp action on Las Vegas, which was a consensus pick’em Friday at the valley’s sportsbooks.

Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) tackes Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) during the 3rd quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs with the football during the 3rd quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes with the football against the Cleveland Browns during the 2nd quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates a big play in front of Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium, in Cleveland. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) leaps over Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium, in Cleveland. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) and Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) tackle Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium, in Cleveland. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Silver and Black have been golden on the road, winning and covering three of four games, including upsets at Kansas City and Cleveland.

Sharp bettors and the betting public are banking on the Raiders to extend that trend Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers.

South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said Friday there was “lots” of sharp action on Las Vegas, which was a consensus pick’em after opening as a 3-point underdog and sitting at +1½ until Thursday.

Recreational bettors also are loading up on the Raiders (4-3, 4-3 ATS).

“They bet them in three of those four road games, and we’re seeing action this week against the Chargers,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “They’ve been a popular team to bet on, especially when they’re playing against some of the lower echelon teams. Clearly, from the business side of it, we’re rooting against the Raiders.”

The Westgate also will need the Chargers, who are banged up and expected to be without defensive end Joey Bosa (concussion).

“We get Raiders money every week,” Westgate vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “That’s to be expected. They’re playing really good football, and people are excited about it.

“I expect the Raiders to close that game -1½ or even 2. Based on history, the Chargers will probably be up 17 points and the Raiders will win.”

Los Angeles (2-5, 5-2 ATS) has squandered leads of 16 points or more in each of its past four games, blowing a 24-3 advantage at Denver in last week’s 31-30 loss.

“You have to wonder about the Chargers’ psyche. In the last two years, they’ve lost more close games than any team in the league,” Esposito said. “They also play second fiddle to the Rams in this (SoFi) Stadium, which is their third different home stadium in three years. They’re just 5-13 ATS at home the last two years.”

The teams have a combined 9-4-1 over-under record (Raiders 5-1-1), but the consensus total has dipped to 51½ from 54½.

Sharps wagered on the game to go under 53 at Circa Sports, according to sportsbook manager Chris Bennett, who noted that the Chargers listed quarterback Justin Herbert on the injury report Thursday even though he practiced in full.

The total had ticked back up to 52 at Circa and the Westgate on Friday and to 52½ at South Point.

“It’s strange the total has dropped in this game,” Esposito said. “You’re talking about a Raiders team that has gone over in five of seven games this year and pushed one, and the Chargers have gone over in four straight.

“I expect to see this total go back up by kickoff.”

Esposito considers Las Vegas one of the NFL’s biggest surprises.

“Based on their early-season schedule and the fact they’re 4-3 and their remaining schedule is one of the easiest in the league, I think they will go over their win total (7½) and have a real shot to be a wild-card team,” he said. “Derek Carr has played really well, and it’s the best cast of skill position players he’s had in his tenure with the Raiders.”

