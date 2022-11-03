Sharp bettors back underdog for ‘Thursday Night Football’

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles are anywhere from a 13½- to 14-point favorite over the host Houston Texans on “Thursday Night Football.”

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in action during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

It’s a battle of sharps vs. squares at one Las Vegas sportsbook for “Thursday Night Football,” with the betting public backing the favored Philadelphia Eagles.

“It’s a lot of public Eagles money, but most of the sharps are on the Texans,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said Thursday. “At 14, you’re asking them to win by more than two touchdowns, and the Eagles are predominantly a running team, although (quarterback Jalen) Hurts has played well. Just a big number on the road. I think that’s why you’re seeing a lot of sharps on the Texans.”

Esposito said more than 75 percent of the ticket count at Station Casinos is on the Eagles, who are 7-0 after stomping the Steelers 35-13 on Sunday.

Houston is 1-5-1 and gave up 314 yards rushing in a 17-10 loss to Tennessee on Sunday. The Texans are +600 on the money line at Station Casinos and +550 at the Westgate SuperBook.

“My guess is we’ll need the Texans when the game kicks off, but the sharps have been on that side,” Esposito said. “The public clearly is backing the only undefeated team in football.”

The total is 45 at most sportsbooks. Station Casinos has the game listed at 45½.

“It’s actually been creeping up somewhat,” Esposito said. “We’ve seen some action there, too. I think that’s a product of the Eagles, just the way that they score, and thinking the Texans will get on the board as well. A lot of over money.”

MASSIVE TNF BET A Nevada bettor put $165,000 on the Eagles -13.5 (-110) 🦅 pic.twitter.com/305xObf23p — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 3, 2022

A Nevada bettor wagered $165,000 on the Eagles -13½, Caesars Sportsbook reported. Also, a bettor from Arizona at Caesars wagered $110,000 on Eagles-Texans over 45. It was one of five $110,000 bets they placed on the NFL this week.

There also was a $9,067 bet on the Texas +550 money line by an Illinois bettor at Caesars Sportsbook. That would net a juicy win of $49,868.50.

BIG TEXANS MONEY LINE BET An Illinois bettor put $9,067 on the Texans (+550 ML) to give the Eagles their first loss of the season 😱 Potential win: $49,868.50 pic.twitter.com/8z3o0UocrV — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 3, 2022

At BetMGM, the Eagles had 75 percent of the spread tickets and 72 percent of the spread handle on Thursday morning. Philadelphia garnered 46 percent of the money line wagers but 95 percent of the handle.

A bettor from West Virginia wagered $185,000 at BetMGM on the Eagles at -750 money line to win $24,666.67.

Eagles-Texans most bet props at @BetMGM Miles Sanders to score 1st TD (+650) Miles Sanders to score anytime TD (+105) Davis Mills under 217.5 passings yards (-115) — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) November 3, 2022

