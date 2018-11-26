Betting

Sharp bettors back underdog Titans over Texans on ‘MNF’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2018 - 1:56 pm
 

The sharp money is on the underdog Titans over the Texans on “Monday Night Football.”

Houston is a consensus 4-point home favorite over Tennessee at Las Vegas sports books after the line opened at 6½. Action on the Titans dropped the number to 3½ Monday afternoon at CG Technology and Station Casinos sports books.

“We’ll probably need the favorite. There’s definitely sharp money on the ‘dog,” South Point sports book director Chris Andrews said.

The wagering handle is very light compared to last week’s Chiefs-Rams possible Super Bowl preview.

“There’s no money on this game. It’s kind of funny what a difference it is from last Monday night,” Westgate sports book director John Murray said. “We need the Titans right now, just because there’s a lot of parlay liability to the Texans from all those favorites that covered on (Thanksgiving) and a bunch a of big favorites that covered (Sunday).”

The consensus total is 42½, with MGM Resorts sports book at 43.

Houston (7-3) has won seven straight since an 0-3 start and is coming off a 23-21 win at Washington. Tennessee (5-5) is coming off a 38-10 blowout loss at Indianapolis that followed a 34-10 rout of the Patriots.

“Both coaches have done a very good job with a mediocre roster,” Andrews said. “(Texans coach Bill) O’Brien really faced a lot of criticism but his team has come around.

“(Titans coach Mike) Vrabel is a first-year coach who’s won some he shouldn’t have and probably lost one or two he should’ve won. That’s a sign of a young coach. But I think he’s going to be a good asset for Tennessee.”

Both teams have covered three of their last four games and feature staunch defenses, with Tennessee second in scoring defense (18.9 ppg) and Houston sixth (20.5 ppg). The Titans average only 17.8 ppg while the Texans average 23.9 ppg.

Tennessee is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games as an underdog and beat Houston 20-17 as 3½-point home underdogs in Week 2.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

